Disney Dreamlight Valley Gingerbread House recipe & how to make it

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with festive recipes after its Toy Story update, but they can be tough to create without knowing the ingredients. Here’s the Disney Dreamlight Valley Gingerbread House recipe as well as tips on how to make the delicious treat.

Along with a new Star Path, new characters, and friendship quests, Disney Dreamlight Valley has introduced a variety of delicious festive foods for players to enjoy cooking. However, among the added Boba Tea and Yule Logs comes a rather complicated guess when trying to find the ingredients.

Since the game doesn’t give you the ingredients required to make these recipes, we’ve provided the Disney Dreamlight Valley Gingerbread House recipe as well as how to make it so you can get onto finding Stitch or decorating your house to feel like the holidays.

Gingerbread House recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft You’ll need five different ingredients to make an adorable Gingerbread house.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Gingerbread House is a five-star recipe, meaning there are five different ingredients you’ll need to use:

Wheat

Ginger

Sugarcane

Vanilla

Egg

To get hold of the Wheat you’ll need to head over to Goofy’s stall in the Peaceful Meadow and grab some Wheat Seeds for 1 Star Coin. Plant and water the seeds then wait for the crops to fully grow. When they’ve grown, harvest them and you’ll have the first ingredient. Check out our growth time guide for Disney Dreamlight Valley to see how long everything takes to harvest (and how much they all sell for).

Next is the Ginger. For this, you’ll need to head over to the Forgotten Lands and look for green stalks poking out of the ground. Harvest these and you’ll have your Ginger.

Sugarcane works in a similar way to Wheat, except it takes seven minutes to grow rather than the speedy one minute. To get hold of Sugarcane seeds, head over to Dazzle Beach and find Goofy’s Stall. Once there, you can purchase the seeds for 5 Star Coins or a single Sugarcane for 29 Star Coins. We recommend buying the seeds rather than the grown crop for profit and affordability.

Then, you’ll need to locate some Vanilla. For this, you’ll need to head over to the Sunlit Plateau and look for green stalks with white flowers on the ground. These are harvestable crops that will grant you Vanilla.

Lastly, is the Egg. Unfortunately, Chickens are not in Disney Dreamlight Valley so you’ll need to head to the resident Chef to grab the ingredients. Head over to Chez Remi and go to the wall filled with ingredients, sitting on the shelf will be eggs. They cost 240 Star Coins but luckily you’ll only need one.

How to make a Gingerbread house in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make a Gingerbread house in Disney Dreamlight Valley you’ll need to gather all five ingredients and one coal. You can grab one coal from any ore around Dreamlight Valley, or head over to Kristoff’s stall and hope he sells one.

Once you’ve acquired all the required ingredients, head to the nearest cooking pot and place the Wheat, Ginger, Sugarcane, Vanilla, and Egg into the pot. Then use the coal to start cooking and the Gingerbread house will be created. Only this time it will come pre-decorated so you don’t need to do it yourself.

That’s how to make a Gingerbread house in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While waiting for the Wheat and Sugarcane to grow, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides:

