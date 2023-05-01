To learn the recipe for Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Wonderland Cookies, keep reading to find out the required ingredients.

Wonderland Cookies only scratches the surface of the available Desserts in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The scrumptious Alice in Wonderland-themed dish displays phrases from the Disney classic like “Eat me” and “Try me.”

With the recent Pride of the Valley update, Disney Dreamlight Valley has nearly 200 recipes – including Dream Ice Cream and Ghostly Fish Steak.

In DDV, meals range in difficulty by their star rating – with 5-star dishes being the most challenging. Luckily, the four items needed to make Wonderland Cookies are all easy to collect. Keep reading to figure out the simple recipe for this delectable dish.

Disney / Gameloft

Ingredients to make Wonderland Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make the 4-star dish Wonderland Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley, players must gather the four ingredients listed below:

Wheat

Butter

Vanilla

Sugarcane

All four required ingredients are relatively easy to obtain. Wheat is available to purchase at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow as a Grain or a bag of seeds for only one Star Coin.

You can buy Butter from Remy’s restaurant Chez Remy for 190 Star Coins.

To gather Vanilla, you need to unlock the Sunlit Plateau biome. The area costs 7,000 Dreamlight to remove the Giant Night Thorns blocking The Lion King-based location.

As for Sugarcane, you can find the item at Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach as a ready-to-cook ingredient. It’s also in the form of seeds for merely five Star Coins.

How to make Wonderland Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After gathering the ingredients, head to the nearest cooking station. Additionally, make sure you have one piece of Coal in your inventory. Next, place the items into the pot, and the Wonderland Cookies will be yours to enjoy or give to a villager.

That’s everything you need to know about making Wonderland Cookies in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Check out our other articles to stay updated regarding the Pride of the Valley update.

