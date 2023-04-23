Disney Dreamlight Valley grants players hundreds of recipes to test in the kitchen. Here’s how to make Pawpsicles in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley recently unveiled the Pride of the Valley update introducing The Lion King’s Simba and Nala. Pride of the Valley also featured new items, ingredients, and recipes alongside the characters. The recipes included Lioness Feast and Ghostly Fish Steak.

In addition to the aforementioned meals, players can make the Zootopia-themed dish called Pawpsicles. Here’s how to make the adorable three-star frozen dessert.

Article continues after ad

Ingredients needed to make Pawpsicles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

Here are the three ingredients needed for the Pawpsicles recipe:

Slush Ice

Fruit

Sugarcane

The recipe for Pawpsicles only requires one of each ingredient listed above. All three are relatively easy to acquire, with Slush Ice being the most difficult.

Slush Ice can be bought from Chez Remy for 150 Star Coins. However, it becomes available after completing Remy’s quest, “The Unknown Flavor,” at friendship level 10.

You can find Fruit throughout the Valley from trees and bushes. That being said, players cannot use an Apple or Lemon in this recipe since that would produce either Apple Sorbet or Sour Snow Cones instead.

Article continues after ad

Players can purchase Sugarcane at Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach for 19 Star Coins. You can also grow it yourself or harvest Sugarcane from Wall-E’s garden.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to make Pawpsicles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make Pawpsicles in Disney Dreamlight Valley, gather the three needed ingredients and one coal. Then, travel to the nearest cooking pot.

Next, place the Slush Ice, Fruit, and Sugarcane in the pot, press Start Cooking, and Pawpsicles will be in your inventory.

Those are the steps on how to make Pawpsicles in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While leveling up Remy’s friendship level, please take a look at our other recipes and guides on the sandbox title.

Article continues after ad

How to make Marvelous Jam in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to make Lioness Feast in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock Dreamlight Fruit in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to use interactive items for animal companions | How to make Ghostly Fish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to make Spring Egg Bowl in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to make Spring Chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to make Dream Fizz in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to make Spring Mimosa Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock Simba & Nala in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete Stars to Guide Us | Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete Eyes In The Dark | Disney Dreamlight Valley Disney Parks Star Path: What is it, rewards, end date, more | How to get Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch drops: Laptop, clothes & more | Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items, how to buy & refresh dates | How to hover in Disney Dreamlight Valley