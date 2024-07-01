GamingDisney Dreamlight Valley

Every Tea recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Noelle Corbett
Chrysanthemum Tea in Disney Dreamlight ValleyDisney / Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley has added a variety of new tea recipes alongside Mulan and Mushu, so here’s how to make them all.

The latest update, The Lucky Dragon, added several new recipes to the game, as well as new ingredients in the form of various tea leaves. This widely expands the number of tea recipes available, which previously were pretty limited, especially for those without the A Rift in Time expansion.

Here’s every tea recipe you can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley, along with its sell price and instructions on how to make them.

How to make Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A player preparing Chrysanthemum Tea at Chez RemyDisney / Gameloft

Unlike other similar meals, each of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s tea recipes requires a different set of ingredients, with little overlap between them.

The basis for each recipe is some kind of herb or tea leaf, which we’ve listed below. Note that any ingredients marked with an * are DLC exclusive.

  • Chrysanthemum Tea Leaves
  • Jasmine Tea Leaves
  • Majestea*
  • Mint
  • Oolong Tea Leaves

Mint can be found in the Frosted Heights. It’s the green plant you’ll find throughout the Biome, so simply pick it up.

Those with access to Eternity Isle can get Majestea from the Overlook and Ruins sections of Ancient’s Landing; it’s the blue leafy plant you’ll find growing in the area.

The rest require you to unlock Mulan’s Tea Stall and purchase them from her. This can be done by completing her Level 2 Friendship Quest.

Most tea recipes also require a second ingredient, usually a fruit you can find growing around the Valley.

Every Tea recipe

There are currently seven tea recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. There are also various Boba Tea recipes in the game, which you can learn more about in this guide.

Note that dishes marked with an * are DLC exclusive.

The recipes are as follows:

DishIngrediantsSell PriceStar Rating
Chrysanthemum Tea1 Chrysanthemum Tea Leaves, 1 Blueberry69 Coins2 Stars
Jasmine Tea1 Jasmine Tea Leaves, 1 Sugarcane56 Coins2 Stars
Oolong Tea1 Oolong Tea Leaves, 1 Raspberry59 Coins2 Stars
Peppermint Tea1 Mint, 1 Lemon146 Coins2 Stars
Royal Ice Tea*1 Slush Ice, 1 Majestea234 Coins2 Stars
Royal Latte*1 Milk, 1 Majestea338 Coins2 Stars
Royal Tea*1 Majestea36 Coins1 Star

That’s everything to know about Disney Dreamlight Valley’s tea recipes!

Be sure to check out the rest of our coverage of the game, including guides on all The Majesty and Magnolias Star Path duties, the current DreamSnaps challenge, and what’s available in the Premium Shop.

