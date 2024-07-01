Every Tea recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has added a variety of new tea recipes alongside Mulan and Mushu, so here’s how to make them all.

The latest update, The Lucky Dragon, added several new recipes to the game, as well as new ingredients in the form of various tea leaves. This widely expands the number of tea recipes available, which previously were pretty limited, especially for those without the A Rift in Time expansion.

Here’s every tea recipe you can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley, along with its sell price and instructions on how to make them.

How to make Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

Unlike other similar meals, each of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s tea recipes requires a different set of ingredients, with little overlap between them.

The basis for each recipe is some kind of herb or tea leaf, which we’ve listed below. Note that any ingredients marked with an * are DLC exclusive.

Chrysanthemum Tea Leaves

Jasmine Tea Leaves

Majestea*

Mint

Oolong Tea Leaves

Mint can be found in the Frosted Heights. It’s the green plant you’ll find throughout the Biome, so simply pick it up.

Those with access to Eternity Isle can get Majestea from the Overlook and Ruins sections of Ancient’s Landing; it’s the blue leafy plant you’ll find growing in the area.

The rest require you to unlock Mulan’s Tea Stall and purchase them from her. This can be done by completing her Level 2 Friendship Quest.

Most tea recipes also require a second ingredient, usually a fruit you can find growing around the Valley.

Every Tea recipe

There are currently seven tea recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. There are also various Boba Tea recipes in the game, which you can learn more about in this guide.

Note that dishes marked with an * are DLC exclusive.

The recipes are as follows:

Dish Ingrediants Sell Price Star Rating Chrysanthemum Tea 1 Chrysanthemum Tea Leaves, 1 Blueberry 69 Coins 2 Stars Jasmine Tea 1 Jasmine Tea Leaves, 1 Sugarcane 56 Coins 2 Stars Oolong Tea 1 Oolong Tea Leaves, 1 Raspberry 59 Coins 2 Stars Peppermint Tea 1 Mint, 1 Lemon 146 Coins 2 Stars Royal Ice Tea* 1 Slush Ice, 1 Majestea 234 Coins 2 Stars Royal Latte* 1 Milk, 1 Majestea 338 Coins 2 Stars Royal Tea* 1 Majestea 36 Coins 1 Star

That’s everything to know about Disney Dreamlight Valley’s tea recipes!

