If you want to know how to make the new Dream Ice Cream dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley, read on below to learn its ingredients and more.

Disney Dreamlight Valley recently released its newest update, Pride of the Valley, and it brought with it a variety of new changes. These included ingredients, items, recipes, and more. It also introduced everyone’s favorite lion duo from The Lion King to the game, Nala and Simba.

One of the new recipes introduced to Disney Dreamlight Valley with the update is the sweet and glimmery Dream Ice Cream. This unique sparkly dessert may seem hard to obtain at first, but with a little bit of guidance, you can impress Remy’s sweet tooth with the cold treat.

If you want to know how to make the new Dream Ice Cream dessert dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley, simply read on below for the ingredients and more.

What are the ingredients for Dream Ice Cream?

Here are the three ingredients needed for the Dream Ice Cream recipe:

Dreamlight Fruit

Milk

Slush Ice

The recipe for the Dream Ice Cream only calls for one of each of the ingredients listed above. Thankfully, they are all quite easy to obtain and you may even have some of them ready to go in your inventory or storage.

Where can you get the ingredients for Dream Ice Cream?

Here are all the locations where you can find each of the three ingredients listed above:

The Dreamlight Fruit can be found following your completion of Simba’s friendship quest, “Seed of Memories,” when your friendship is at level 7.

can be found following your completion of Simba’s friendship quest, “Seed of Memories,” when your friendship is at level 7. Milk can be bought directly from Remy at Chez Remy.

can be bought directly from Remy at Chez Remy. The Slush Ice can also be bought from Remy at his restaurant, Chez Remy, following your completion of his quest “The Unknown Flavor” at friendship level 10.

How to make Dream Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make the Dream Ice Cream, have the three ingredients and one chunk of coal ready in your inventory or storage. Then, simply head toward any cooking station in your valley. If you have no coal on you, look for any minable node for a chance to have some drop.

Put your Dreamlight Fruit, Milk, and Slush Ice into the cooking pot to produce one Dream Ice Cream. You will be able to make the recipe again quickly after producing it once by selecting it from the sidebar while cooking. This three-star recipe will fetch you a whopping 588 coins if sold.

That is all you need to know to make the Dream Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you are wondering how to do anything else in the game, be sure to check out some of our other guides:

