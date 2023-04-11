If you want to know how to make Spring Chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley, read on for the ingredients, recipe, and more.

The Pride of the Valley update dropped recently for Disney Dreamlight Valley, and fans have been scrambling to find all of the new additions to the game since. From the addition of The Lion King’s iconic duo, Nala and Simba, to the various new items and recipes, a lot has changed.

Alongside the new update is the game’s spring event, the Eggstravaganza, which was also added. New food and collectibles have come with this Easter event, meaning that residents of Disney Dreamlight Valley have plenty of recipes to cook up.

Article continues after ad

Each recipe has its own unique ingredient combination, and there is perhaps no better example from the Eggstravaganza than Spring Chocolate. Here is how to find the ingredients and make the new Spring Chocolate recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What are the ingredients for Spring Chocolate?

Disney / Gameloft

The recipe for Spring Chocolate calls for just three different ingredients. Each ingredient is pretty easy to find, and you may even already have a couple of them. Here are the few ingredients you need to make the sweet treat:

Article continues after ad

Cocoa Bean

Spring V-EGG-etable

Sugarcane

You will need just one of each ingredient listed above for the Spring Chocolate recipe.

Where can you get the ingredients for Spring Chocolate?

You can find the Cocoa Bean after unlocking the Glade of Trust or the Sunlit Plateau. Simply forage for this ingredient in either area.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Spring V-EGG-etable can be harvested from a seed that you craft yourself by using the new Egg-cellent Fruit and Wild Spring Eggs found throughout Disney Dreamlight Valley.

To get Sugarcane, all you need to do is go to Goofy’s stall on Dazzle Beach and purchase the seeds or the plant itself.

Article continues after ad

How to make Spring Chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You will need to have one chunk of coal and the three ingredients for the Spring Chocolate ready before cooking. Go to any cooking station in the valley once you have everything. If you need coal, mine at any node for a random drop.

Put your Cocoa Bean, Spring V-EGG-etable, and Sugarcane into the cooking pot to produce one Spring Chocolate. Once you make the recipe, you can make it more quickly from the sidebar in the cooking menu. This three-star recipe sells for 254 coins.

Article continues after ad

That is all you need to know to make your own Spring Chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you are wondering how to do anything else in the game, be sure to check out some of our other guides:

How to make Dream Fizz in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to make Spring Mimosa Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock Simba & Nala in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete Stars to Guide Us | Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete Eyes In The Dark | Disney Dreamlight Valley Disney Parks Star Path: What is it, rewards, end date, more | How to get Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch drops: Laptop, clothes & more | Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items, how to buy & refresh dates | How to hover in Disney Dreamlight Valley