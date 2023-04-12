How to make Ghostly Fish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you want to know how to make the new Ghostly Fish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley, read on below to learn the recipe, its ingredients, and more.

Disney Dreamlight Valley recently released its newest update, Pride of the Valley, bringing in a variety of new features. Fan-favorite characters such as Simba and Nala from The Lion King were added along with furniture, recipes, quests, and more.

Fans who liken themselves to Remy from Ratatouille, are always intrigued by the new foods that they can cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Article continues after ad

All of the new recipes, such as the Ghostly Fish Steak, come with their own unique combinations of ingredients to use. This makes cooking in-game a bit confusing at times. Here is how to find the ingredients and make the Ghostly Fish Steak recipe in in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What are the ingredients for Ghostly Fish Steak?

Here are the five ingredients needed for the Ghostly Fish Steak recipe:

Asparagus

Bell Pepper

Here and There Fish

Lemon

Oregano

The recipe for a Ghostly Fish Steak only calls for one of the ingredients listed above, but each one of them is thankfully easy to obtain. You likely have most of them ready to go in your inventory or storage.

Article continues after ad

Where can you get the ingredients for Ghostly Fish Steak?

Here are all the locations where you can find each of the recipes listed above:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

To get the Asparagus, simply buy its seed or the crop itself from Goofy’s stall in the Frosted Heights.

To get the Bell Pepper, go to the Forest of Valor and locate Goofy’s stall there. You can buy the vegetable’s seed or the crop itself from him.

The Here and There Fish can be caught from any white fishing spot as long as you have completed Nala’s level 10 friendship quest prior to searching. You can only find it between in the evening from 8-10 PM or early morning from 5 AM-10 AM.

The Lemon is a forageable fruit you can find throughout the Glade of Trust or Sunlit Plateau biomes. It is picked from fruit trees.

Oregano is incredibly easy to find and grows commonly throughout the Plaza on the ground. It appears in random spots there and is abundant.

How to make Ghostly Fish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make a Ghostly Fish Steak, get the five ingredients and one chunk of coal ready in your inventory. Then, simply head toward any cooking station in your valley. If you have no coal on you, look for any minable node for a chance to have some drop.

Put your Asparagus, Bell Pepper, Here and There Fish, Lemon, and Oregano into the cooking pot to produce one Ghostly Fish Steak. You will be able to make the recipe quickly after producing it once by selecting it from the sidebar while cooking. This five-star recipe will fetch you 349 coins if sold.

Article continues after ad

That is all you need to know to make your own Ghostly Fish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you are wondering how to do anything else in the game, be sure to check out some of our other guides:

How to make Spring Egg Bowl in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to make Spring Chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to make Dream Fizz in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to make Spring Mimosa Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock Simba & Nala in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete Stars to Guide Us | Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to complete Eyes In The Dark | Disney Dreamlight Valley Disney Parks Star Path: What is it, rewards, end date, more | How to get Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch drops: Laptop, clothes & more | Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items, how to buy & refresh dates | How to hover in Disney Dreamlight Valley