With Disney Dreamlight Valley’s vast recipe book, here’s what ingredients you’ll need to cook Fish n Chips.

The Disney-themed Pixar title has enchanted players with entertaining quests and spectacular furniture and clothing options. Disney Dreamlight Valley has also encouraged creativity by adding customizable furniture in The Remembering update.

Besides practicing their decorating ability, users can test their skills in the kitchen by cooking almost 200 recipes. In the fifth major update, the game added the Peppermint Tea recipe, but no new recipes appeared in DreamSnaps.

Here’s what ingredients you’ll need to gather to make the four-star Entreé Fish n Chips in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Ingredients needed to make Fish n Chips in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

The four ingredients you must gather are listed below:

One Fish

One Wheat

One Canola

One Potato

You can catch any Fish for this recipe. Head to any body of water and cast your fishing rod in any color bubbling circle.

Wheat can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadows. You can also quickly grow Wheat yourself, as it only takes one minute until ready for harvest.

Canola is available at Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor. If you want to grow it, you must wait 35 minutes to harvest.

Lastly, Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands sells Potatoes. Like Canola, this crop also takes 35 minutes to grow.

How to make Fish n Chips in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After gathering the ingredients, head to the nearest cooking station with one piece of Coal. Place the ingredients and the Coal into the pot, and the Fish n Chips dish is complete! You can either give the meal to a villager, sell it at Goofy’s Stall, or eat it to restore energy

