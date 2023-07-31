Disney Dreamlight Valley has an extensive library of recipes to try out. Here’s what you’ll need to make Jam Waffles.

Recently, the Disney-themed sandbox title introduced the DreamSnaps update. The patch added Wreck-It Ralph’s Vanellope von Schweetz in addition to weekly photo challenges.

Before DreamSnaps, Disney Dreamlight Valley launched the fifth major update – The Remembering – alongside many new features. Those included customizable furniture and Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother.

The Remembering also added the Peppermint Tea recipe while DreamSnaps introduced no new dishes. However, players are still enjoying classic recipes like Jam Waffles. Here’s how to make it.

Article continues after ad

Ingredients to make Jam Waffles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here are the ingredients you must collect to make Jam Waffles:

One Wheat

One Egg

One Milk

One Vanilla

Wheat can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow. You can also quickly grow Wheat yourself, as it only takes one minute until ready for harvest.

You can buy Eggs at Chez Remy for 220 Star Coins.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Milk is also available at Chez Remy for the price of 230 Star Coins.

You can harvest Vanilla in the Sunlit Plateau.

How to make Jam Waffles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

After gathering the required ingredients, head to the nearest cooking station with one piece of Coal. Place the ingredients and Coal into a pot to cook Jam Waffles. Voila! The dish is now yours to give to a villager, sell for Star Coins, or eat yourself to restore energy.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about cooking Jam Waffles. Check out our plentiful supply of Disney Dreamlight Valley guides below:

All recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Lost Diaries locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to upgrade your house in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley codes | All Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock all characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley Emeralds guide | Is Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer? | How to feed animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to redeem the Golden Potato code | All Hidden Requirements for Stitch Friendship Quests | Current Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path | When is the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update? | Disney Dreamlight Valley crop growth times