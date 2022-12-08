Disney Dreamlight Valley Yule Log recipe & how to make it

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with recipes to discover and create, but some of them are trickier to discover than others which is the case for the Yule Log. So, if you’re looking to get festive, we’ve got the Yule Log recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley and details of how to make one.

Added into Disney Dreamlight Valley through their festive Toy Story update along with new characters, a Star Path, and quests, multiple festive recipes have grabbed the hearts – and stomachs – of fans. Many are looking at how to create these sweet treats, but you still need to discover the Yule Log recipe and ingredients before you’re able to cook it.

Article continues after ad

That’s why we’ve compiled the exact Yule Log recipe to help you get festive without needing to experiment in the kitchen. Here’s how to make the Yule Log in this cozy game as well as the ingredients required.

Ingredients needed for a Yule Log in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft You’ll need four ingredients for this recipe.

To make a festive Yule Log in Disney Dreamlight Valley you’ll need to harvest and collect four different ingredients:

Wheat

Cocoa

Vanilla

Cherry

To get hold of the Wheat you can head over to Goofy’s stall in the Peaceful Meadow and grab some Wheat Seeds for 1 Star Coin. Plant and water the seeds then wait for the crops to fully grow. Once this has been achieved, simply harvest them and the first ingredient will be acquired. Check out our growth time guide for Disney Dreamlight Valley to see how long everything takes to harvest (and how much they all sell for).

Article continues after ad

As for the Cocoa, you’ll be able to find them growing in the Glade of Trust or the Sunlit Plateau. Simply head over to one of the trees growing them and collect the Cocoa Beans.

Collecting Cherrys works in the same way as it does with Cocoa. They spawn on trees in the Sunlit Plateau and Frosted Heights. Head over to the trees and harvest the cherries and you’ll be well on your way to finishing the Yule Log recipe.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Finally, you’ll need to locate some Vanilla. For this, you’ll need to stay in the Sunlit Plateau and look for green stalks with white flowers on the ground. These are harvestable crops that will grant you Vanilla. Alternatively, you can buy them from Goofy’s stall but it’s cheaper to find them on the ground.

Article continues after ad

How to make a Yule Log in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you’ve grabbed all four ingredients for the Yule Log, you’ll need to locate some coal. If you don’t have some prepared, mine the black ores around Disney Dreamlight Valley or buy some from Kristoff’s stall (if he has any). It shouldn’t take long to locate this resource.

With that acquired, head over to the nearest cooking pot, place the Wheat, Cocoa, Cherry, and Vanilla into the pot, and use the coal to begin cooking. With that, your Yule Log is ready to enjoy!

So, there you have it – that’s the Yule Log recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While you’re waiting for the Wheat to grow, take a look at some of our other handy guides:

Article continues after ad

Lost Diaries locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to upgrade your house in Disney Dreamlight Valley | All flowers in Disney Dreamlight Valley | All Realms in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock all characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley Emeralds guide | Is Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer? | How to feed animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to redeem the Golden Potato code | All Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes | Current Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path | When is the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update? | Disney Dreamlight Valley crop growth times