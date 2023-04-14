How to make Sweet Udon in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has hundreds of recipes to create, each with hidden ingredients. Here’s how to cook Sweet Udons in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Pride of the Valley update introduced new characters, Star Paths, quests, recipes and so much more. One new recipe is the Sweet Udon which, like the rest of the meals, comes without any ingredients, forcing players to either experiment with their food or research the recipe in its entirety.

So, with that in mind, here’s everything you need to make Sweet Udon in Disney Dreamlight Valley, as well as where you can find those trickier ingredients.

Ingredients to make Sweet Udon in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft You’ll need to get some tricky ingredients for Sweet Udon.

To make Sweet Udon in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need four ingredients. Thankfully three of them are relatively easy to find, catch, and grow, but the fourth is a little trickier to get hold of in this cozy game.

Here are all the ingredients you need to make Sweet Udon in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

1 Rice

1 Seafood

1 Sweet food

1 Dreamlight Fruit

Rice is relatively easy to buy or grow, depending on how much effort you want to put into getting the ingredient. You can buy Rice Seeds for 35 Star Coins and grow them, which will take 50 minutes. Or, buy the grown crop from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust.

As for the Seafood, you have a large selection of items that work as this ingredient. Simply find or fish a Clam, Crab, Lobster, Oyster, Scallop, Shrimp, or Squid. They are located around the Valley and shouldn’t be too hard to find.

The Sweet ingredient works in a similar fashion, with players being able to choose between three different items. Locate a Cocoa Bean, Sugarcane, or Vanilla plant around the Glade of Trust, Dazzle Beach, and the Sunlit Plateau respectively.

Then comes the toughest ingredient to get, Dreamlight Fruit. To grab this ingredient you’ll need to complete Simba’s level 7 friendship quest and the harvestable fruit will be available.

How to make Sweet Udon in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make Sweet Udon in Disney Dreamlight Valley you need to first gather all the above ingredients and one coal. Then, head over to a cooking pot.

Once there, place the Rice, Seafood, Sweet, and Dreamlight Fruit in the pot, press Start Cooking and the Sweet Udon will be yours.

That’s how to make Sweet Udon in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While waiting for the Rice to grow or while trying to level up Simba, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

