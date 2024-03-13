How to ‘Spend time with classic friends’ in Disney Dreamlight Valley

“Spend time with some classic friends” is one of the tasks from Lovely Monsters Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here’s how to complete this task in the game.

The newest Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley revolves around the Monsters Inc. theme and love-themed Lovely Monsters.

This includes a variety of monster and romance-themed rewards, from Monsters University skins for Mike and Sulley to motifs of iconic Disney couples.

As with other Star Paths, many of the duties are written as riddles. Here’s how to complete “Spend time with some classic friends” to get the tokens you need to unlock more rewards.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to ‘Spend time with classic friends’ for the Star Path

Disney / Gameloft

To “Spend time with some classic friends,” you’ll need to hand out with a “Mickey & Friends” character. The eligible characters are as follows:

Donald Duck

Goofy

Mickey Mouse

Minnie Mouse

Scrooge McDuck

Most of these characters are unlocked by default or can be found early in the game, so you’ll definitely have the ability to complete this task even if you’re a new player.

To complete the task, speak to the character you want to spend time with and pick the “Let’s hang out!” option. Then, simply go about your regular Dreamlight Valley business with the character in tow.

The task will be completed once you’ve spent enough time with the classic character.

