If you want to know how to make the new Marvelous Jam dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley, this guide will teach players its ingredients and more.

Disney Dreamlight Valley players recently saw the release of the game’s newest update, Pride of the Valley. With the update came new characters, such as The Lion King’s iconic duo, Simba and Nala, as well as a variety of new ingredients, items, decorations, and recipes.

One of the newest recipes to drop into the game with the update is that of the Marvelous Jam. This fresh dish may be simple enough to cook up, but players may be wondering how they can find its ingredients or where they can find them.

If you want to know how to make the new Marvelous Jam Dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley or how you can obtain its ingredients to do so, read below to find out.

What are the ingredients for Marvelous Jam?

Here are the two ingredients needed for the Marvelous Jam recipe:

Dreamlight Fruit

Wheat

You will only need one of each ingredient listed above, making this one of the more simple new recipes in the game. With just two ingredients, it is also likely that you have one or both of them in your inventory or storage already.

Where can you get the ingredients for Marvelous Jam?

Here are all the locations where you can find each of the ingredients listed above:

The Dreamlight Fruit can be found following your completion of Simba’s friendship quest, “Seed of Memories,” when your friendship is at level 7.

can be found following your completion of Simba’s friendship quest, “Seed of Memories,” when your friendship is at level 7. You can find Wheat sold at Goofy’s stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Either the seeds or the plant itself can be bought there.

How to make Marvelous Jam in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make the new Marvelous Jam dish, get your two ingredients and one chunk of coal ready in your inventory or storage. Then, simply head toward any cooking station in your valley. If you have no coal on you, look for any minable node for a chance to have some drop.

Put your Dreamlight Fruit and Wheat into the cooking pot to produce one Marvelous Jam. You will be able to make the recipe again quickly after producing it once by selecting it from the sidebar while cooking. This two-star recipe will fetch you just 54 coins if sold.

That is all you need to know to make the new Marvelous Jam dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you are wondering how to do anything else in the game, be sure to check out some of our other guides:

