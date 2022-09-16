How to complete ‘What Home Feels Like’ quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Elsa is one of the many characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley that you get to meet and complete quests for, such as the What Home Feels Like quest which can be quite difficult to finish.

There are a plethora of unique quests to complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Sometimes they are simply collecting quests, other times they require multiple skills and some particularly good timing. In this part of the game, Elsa’s What Home Feels Like quest is the latter.

It’s a tough adventure to go through which is why we’ve got details of exactly how you can do it. Here’s how to complete the What Home Feels Like quest with Elsa.

How to get the What Home Feels Like quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get access to the What Home Feels Like quest, you will need to reach a friendship level of three with Elsa.

You can do this by asking her to join you on your adventures, speaking to her daily, and giving her the gifts she wants. Once you’ve reached level three, the What Home Feels Like quest will appear.

How to complete What Home Feels Like in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft Completing What Home Feels Like requires a lot of foraging and cooking.

1. Make Dandelion Syrup

The first thing Elsa will ask you to do is cook Dandelion Syrup. For that you will need a series of ingredients:

One Lemon

Five Dandelions

Three Garlic

Two Onions

One Empty Vial

Once you have collected those you will need to return the ingredients to Elsa, who will cook it for you.

2. Catch the Glittering Herring

Next, she will give you back the Syrup and ask you to catch a Glittering Herring. Unfortunately, this is one of the hardest fish to find in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

It can only be located in the Glade of Trust and is available on rainy days. The limitations make the quest tough to complete when it’s not rating so you may need to wait. Thankfully, the Herring is not limited to any color of bubbles so you can fish as much as possible when it’s raining.

3. Cook a Fish Pie

Once you’ve caught the fish you will need to head into Chez Remy and cook a Fish Pie. To do so you will need:

Glittering Herring

Wheat

Butter

Dandelion Syrup

Make sure to put the Glittering Herring in or the quest won’t progress.

4. Cook an Arendellian Pickled Herring

Then, you will need to cook the Arendellian Pickled Herring. To do this you’ll need to collect:

One Herring

One Lemon

One Onion

One Garlic

One Herb

5. Give Elsa the meals

Once you have cooked the above meals, give both prepared dishes to Elsa.

When she has the food she will remember a chest she buried near the Ice Cavern. Head there and locate the chest.

6. Find the chest

Head towards the Ice Cavern entrance and look to the left. You should see a sparkling mound on the floor.

Dig that up with your Royal Shovel and you will get more Arendellian Extra-Pickled Herrings and a Purple Crest.

7. Give Elsa the Herrings and place the Purple Crest

Disney / Gameloft The Purple Crest will be the second Crest you return to Elsa.

Head back to Elsa and give her the Arendellian Extra-Pickled Herring. In return, she will give you a jar of Herrings to enjoy.

As for the Purple Crest, she will ask you to place it at the back of the Ice Cavern. Once you do this, speak to her again and you will have completed the quest.

That’s how you complete the What Home Feels Like quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley! While waiting for it to rain so you can catch the Herring, why not take a look at some of these guides:

