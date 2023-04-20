How to make Lioness Feast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you want to know how to make the new Lioness Feast dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley, read on below to learn its ingredients and more.

Disney Dreamlight Valley recently released its newest update titled Pride of the Valley, and it brought with it a variety of new changes from ingredients, items, recipes, and more. It also introduced everyone’s favorite lion duo to the game, Nala and Simba from The Lion King.

One of the new recipe ingredients introduced to Disney Dreamlight Valley with the update is none other than the Lioness Feast. This unique dish may seem hard to obtain at first, but with a little bit of guidance you are sure to rival evem Remy with your in-game cooking skill.

If you want to know how to make the new Lioness Feast dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley, simply read on below for the ingredients and more.

What are the ingredients for Lioness Feast?

Here are the four ingredients needed for the Lioness Feast recipe:

Here and There Fish

Mushroom

Oregano

Tomato

The recipe for the Lioness Feast only calls for one of each of the ingredients listed above. Thankfully, they are all quite easy to obtain and you likely even have most of them ready to go in your inventory or storage.

Where can you get the ingredients for Lioness Feast?

Here are all the locations where you can find each of the ingredients listed above:

The Here and There Fish can be caught from any white fishing spot as long as you have completed Nala’s level 10 friendship quest prior to searching. You can only find it between in the evening from 8-10 PM or early morning from 5 AM-10 AM.

can be caught from any white fishing spot as long as you have completed Nala’s level 10 friendship quest prior to searching. You can only find it between in the evening from 8-10 PM or early morning from 5 AM-10 AM. The Mushroom is a forageable fungus you can find throughout the Glade of Trust on the ground.

is a forageable fungus you can find throughout the Glade of Trust on the ground. Oregano is very easy to find as it grows commonly throughout the Plaza on the ground. It appears in random spots there and is incredibly abundant.

is very easy to find as it grows commonly throughout the Plaza on the ground. It appears in random spots there and is incredibly abundant. You can buy a Tomato from Goofy’s Stall on the Dazzle Beach. There you will be able to purchase the seeds or the plant itself.

How to make Lioness Feast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make the Lioness Feast dish, get the four ingredients and one chunk of coal ready in your inventory or storage. Then, simply head toward any cooking station in your valley. If you have no coal on you, look for any minable node for a chance to have some drop.

Put your Here and There Fish, Mushroom, Oregano, and Tomato into the cooking pot to produce one Lioness Feast. You will be able to make the recipe again quickly after producing it once by selecting it from the sidebar while cooking. This four-star recipe will fetch you 109 coins if sold.

That is all you need to know to make the Lioness Feast in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you are wondering how to do anything else in the game, be sure to check out some of our other guides:

