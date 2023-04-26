If you want to learn how to make Waffles in Disney Dreamlight Valley, keep reading to know where to find the required ingredients.

With the Pride of the Valley patch, Disney Dreamlight Valley introduced Simba and Nala in addition to a Disney Parks Star Path.

Following the update, the sandbox title has nearly 200 recipes – including Ghostly Fish Steak and Dream Ice Cream. To follow said recipes, players need to collect certain ingredients.

While some resources are more challenging to gather than others, the four ingredients needed to cook Waffles are luckily easy to find. Read below for the simple recipe on how to make the delicious breakfast meal.

Disney / Gameloft

Ingredients to make Waffles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make Waffles in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must gather the four ingredients listed below:

Wheat

Milk

Eggs

Sugarcane

Thankfully, all of these ingredients are easily obtained. Wheat is available to purchase at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow as a Grain or a bag of seeds for only one Star Coin.

Players can buy Milk directly from Remy at his restaurant, Chez Remy, for 230 Star Coins.

As for the Eggs, they are also sold at Chez Remy for 220 Star Coins.

You can find Sugarcane at Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach as a ready-to-cook ingredient. It’s also in the form of seeds for merely five Star Coins.

How to make Waffles in Disney Dreamligth Valley

Head to the nearest cooking station with the four required ingredients to cook Waffles. You will also need one piece of Coal in your inventory. Next, place the items into the pot and the simple breakfast dish will be yours to enjoy.

That’s everything you need to know about making Waffles in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Check out our other articles to stay updated regarding the Pride of the Valley update.

