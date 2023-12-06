Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Macaron recipes, how to make & sell price

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s A Rift in Time expansion adds several recipes for different kinds of Macarons. Here’s how to make each one of them.

With its latest update, Disney Dreamlight Valley has added lots of new content, especially for those with the paid A Rift in Time expansion.

Eternity Isle has plenty of new ingredients, which means even more new recipes to cook. Among them are Macarons, the popular French dessert that comes in various colors and flavors.

Fittingly for such a flexible treat, Disney Dreamlight Valley has several kinds of Macarons to cook. Here’s how to make them all.

Every Macaron recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The following table includes every Macaron recipe as well as their ingredients, sell price, and star rating:

Dish Ingredients Sell Price Star Rating Caramel Macarons Almond, Egg, Agave 401 Coins 3 Stars Chocolate Macarons Almond, Egg, Cocoa Bean 419 Coins 3 Stars French Macarons Almond, Egg 340 Coins 2 Stars Jam Macarons Almond, Egg, Any Fruit 378 Coins 3 Stars Spicy Macarons Almond, Egg, Chili Pepper 475 Coins 3 Stars Vanilla Macarons Almond, Egg, Vanilla 436 Coins 3 Stars

How to make Macarons in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

Once you have the ingredients, head to any cooking station or Ancient Cooker. You’ll need Coal for each dish you plan to make and, if you’re using an auto-cooker, some Mist.

Simply add the ingredients to the pot or Cooker, and the Macaron recipe will be yours!

From there, you can sell the dish, gift it to a Villager, or eat it yourself for an energy boost.

That’s all you need to know about macarons! Be sure to check out the rest of our Disney Dreamlight Valley content, including the guides below:

