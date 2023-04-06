Disney Dreamlight Valley has added a new and rather elusive fish to their cozy game. Here’s where to find and catch the Here and There fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The Pride of the Valley update has introduced a variety of new content, from new characters, quests, recipes, and now, a brand new fish. Unlike the Festive Fish added in the Christmas update, the Here and There fish is here to stay. However, it doesn’t come without its frustrations.

The Here and There fish is brand new to Disney Dreamlight Valley and, given its nature, seems to be relatively easy to catch. However, this could not be further from the truth as these fish are rather elusive. Luckily, there are a few tips and tricks to help you get hold of this brand-new fish. Here’s how to catch the Here and There fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find the Here and There fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Thankfully, as said within the game, you’ll be able to find the Here and There fish anywhere around your Valley, meaning any body of water has the chance to catch this rare fish, regardless of your location on the map.

However, this isn’t to say the fish is easy to find, as many players have already discovered.

How to catch the Here and There fish

Disney / Gameloft Catching the Here and There fish can be a little tricky.

To catch the Here and There fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to fish at either sunrise or sundown.

During these times, you can try any location and there will be a small chance to catch this elusive animal. We recommend gaining the ‘Well-Fed’ condition, which can be achieved by eating cooked food until your energy bar is gold, to increase your chances of finding the fish.

Alternatively, use the Miracle Fishing Bait or the Even More Miraculous Fishing Bait on your rod. This will improve your odds but will not guarantee a catch. For that, perseverance and patience are key.

So, that’s where to find and how to catch the Here and There fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While waiting for a bite, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

