How to make Spring Egg Bowl in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you want to know how to make the new Spring Egg Bowl in Disney Dreamlight Valley, read on below to learn the recipe, its ingredients, and more.

The recent release of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s newest update, Pride of the Valley, came with a variety of added features. Some of these included new characters, such as The Lion King’s Nala and Simba, while others were item-related or recipes for consumables.

With the Pride of the Valley update came the game’s seasonal spring event, the Eggstravaganza. New food and collectibles have accompanied the new Easter event, meaning that residents of Disney Dreamlight Valley have plenty of recipes to cook up and impress Remy with.

All of the added recipes have their own unique ingredient combinations to follow, including the new Easter Spring Egg Bowl from the Eggstravaganza. Here is how to find the ingredients and make the Spring Egg Bowl recipe for yourself in in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What are the ingredients for Spring Egg Bowl?

The recipe for a Spring Egg Bowl calls for five different ingredients, but there is no need to worry. You can get them all easily enough and you likely already have some of them ready to go. Here are the ingredients to on hand:

Cocoa Bean

Egg-cellent Fruit

Spring V-EGG-etable

Sugarcane

Wild Spring Egg

You will need to gather just one of each ingredient listed above for the Spring Egg Bowl recipe.

Where can you get the ingredients for Spring Egg Bowl?

You can find the Cocoa Bean after unlocking the Glade of Trust or the Sunlit Plateau by simply foraging for this ingredient.

If you need the Egg-cellent Fruit, all you need to do is look for the new foragable bushes scattered throught the valley. They will have the egg-shaped fruits growing on them.

Disney Dreamlight Valley's new update introduced the Spring Egg Bowl.

The Spring V-EGG-etable can be harvested from a seed that you craft yourself by using the new Egg-cellent Fruit and Wild Spring Eggs found throughout Disney Dreamlight Valley.

To get Sugarcane, all you need to do is go to Goofy’s stall on Dazzle Beach and purchase the seeds or the plant itself.

The Wild Spring Egg is one of the seasonal foragables, and it is found on the ground all throughout the valley. Keep an eye out for eggs lying around.

How to make Spring Egg Bowl in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Make sure you have one chunk of coal on you as well as the five ingredients for the Spring Egg Bowl before getting ready to cook. Then, simply locate any cooking station. If you are out of coal, just head to any minable node for a chance to have it drop.

Put your Cocoa Bean, Egg-cellent Fruit, Spring V-EGG-etable, Sugarcane, and Wild Spring Egg into a cooking pot to produce one Spring Egg Bowl. You can always make the recipe quickly after making it once by selecting it from the sidebar while cooking. This five-star recipe will fetch you 370 coins if sold.

That is all you need to know to make your own Spring Egg Bowl in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you are wondering how to do anything else in the game, be sure to check out some of our other guides:

