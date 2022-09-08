How to make crudites & fish sandwiches in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Crudites and fish sandwiches are important meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley as they’ll help you bring Minnie back home, so here are the recipes and ingredients you’ll need to make them.

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a pretty extensive cooking element, with hundreds of meals to discover by experimenting with different ingredients or finding recipes as you explore the island.

You’ll also need to cook a variety of meals to complete specific story missions. One of these is the ‘Missing Minnie’ mission from Mickey Mouse, which requires you to cook fish sandwiches and crudites.

The game doesn’t give you the ingredients required for these meals, so if you’re struggling to make them, we’ve got the crudites recipe and fish sandwich recipe right here.

Disney / Gameloft

Crudites recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Crudites are unbelievably easy to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley, as you’ll only need one vegetable that isn’t lettuce to make a plate of them. This can be carrots, bell peppers, or whatever you have.

You’ll have to make five plates of crudites to complete the Missing Minnie mission. It doesn’t matter how many vegetables you put into the cooking pot, so just use one per meal to save your ingredients.

If you’ve not heard of crudites before, it’s basically a fancy name for sticks of raw vegetables that would typically be served as an appetizer alongside a dip like hummus, sour cream, or guacamole.

Fish sandwich recipe in Disney Dreamlight valley

To make a fish sandwich in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to throw one fish and some wheat into the cooking pot. Just like the crudites and most other recipes, you only need one of each ingredient.

Any type of fish will work for this fish sandwich recipe, so we’d recommend using a common one as rarer fish can be sold for quite a high price at Goofy’s stall to make some extra money in the game.

If you’re looking for wheat, you can purchase seeds to grow some from Goofy. If it’s fish you’re after, make sure you’ve found the fishing rod, then cast it over a bubbling circle in any body of water.

That’s everything you need to know about cooking crudites and fish sandwiches in Disney Dreamlight Valley! We’ve also got guides for changing your avatar’s appearance and finding all the royal tools.