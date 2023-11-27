Four more MCU sequels are rumored to be in the works

In the MCU it’s all go, meaning plenty of change is on the cards. Now it’s been rumored that four existing Marvel movies are getting sequels – and fans are divided.

All in all, it’s been a rocky year for Marvel Studios. Latest release The Marvels hasn’t quite landed in the way many would have hoped, and ongoing developments mean that the future is also uncertain.

Kang the Conqueror star Jonathan Majors has also thrown a spanner in the works for the MCU, despite still appearing in Loki Season 2.

However, the future of Marvel might not be completely negative, with four new MCU sequels reportedly in the works.

Four MCU sequels rumored to be in development

According to Daniel Richtman, Marvel is set to start work on four new sequels in the MCU – Eternals 2, Doctor Strange 3, Black Panther 3, and Thor 5.

Though these titles haven’t officially been confirmed by Marvel yet, fans already have an inking that one of the four might be set in stone.

At the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Clea (Charlize Theron) is introduced in a post-credits scene, setting up the narrative for Doctor Strange 3 – along with a definitive message that Doctor Strange “will return.”

While the four films remain rumors for the time being, there are some elements that Marvel fans do have a handle on.

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi has officially ruled out coming back for Thor 5, telling Business Insider: “I wouldn’t know if that’s accurate… I know that I won’t be involved… I’m going to concentrate on these other films that I’ve signed on for.”

The cast of Eternals also seemed unsure whether the movie would return for a sequel back in 2022, with Kumail Nanjiani saying to The Playlist regarding rumors” “I don’t think Patton was right. I think that there was a hoax website – one of those where it’s like one letter off from the real one. They tweeted it, and it spread around and I think that’s what Patton saw.

“I honestly don’t know anything. I would love for Kingo to come back. I love playing that character.”

However, Black Panther 3 seems like more of a sure bet, with Letitia Wright telling Variety earlier this year “it’s already in the works… It’s gonna take a while, but really excited for you guys to see that.”

“Eternals does NOT need a sequel,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the news. “Disney at it again with their “Quantity over Quality” approach,” said another.

“I’m most excited for most of these Marvel sequels especially Shang-Chi 2!” a third weighed in.

Check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

