It’s been a tough road for Coyote vs. Acme, but now the previously shelved movie has revealed its first-look image.

First announced back in 2018, Coyote vs. Acme has been hit with plenty of roadblocks – the biggest being its sudden cancellation by parent studio Warner Bros.

Combining both live-action and animation, fans were quickly up in arms after learning about the short shelf-life, prompting the unreleased movie to make its return to the release slate.

Now set to be released in 2024, one key cast member has revealed a first-look image of Coyote vs. Acme in action.

First-look at Coyote vs. Acme finally revealed by voice actor

The previously shelved movie Coyote Vs. Acme has officially released its first-look image:

Canadian voice actor Eric Bauza originally shared the still, posting with the caption “See ya in 2024!! #CoyoteVsACME.”

Bauza is a stalwart in the world of Looney Tunes, voicing a range of characters including Bugs Bunny, Daffy, and Tweety. In 2024, he takes on the voice role of Wile E. Coyote himself.

The first-look image shows Wile E. Coyote taking to the courtroom, apparently represented by his lawyer, played by Will Forte.

Warner Bros. originally shelved the film in November 2023 so it could obtain a $30 million tax write-down, following the same fate of previously unreleased movies such as Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt.

Later that same month, public backlash was so severe that the studio pivoted its stance, allowing the filmmakers to shop Coyote vs. Acme to other distributors.

“It’s a shame WB didn’t release this in theaters. Forte will nail it!” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the image’s release.

“I’m surprised Will E. Coyote isn’t representing himself using ‘The ACME Guide to Representing Yourself*,’ published by ACME. *Read the fine print in the disclaimer in the prelude,” another fan weighed in.

“John Cena and Will Forte? Ooh this could be good,” commented a third, with a fourth adding “The premise is really appealing to the kid within. I hope it has the right mix of subtle adult winks and kid-friendly slapstick.”

Coyote vs. Acme is yet to be given an official 2024 release date.

