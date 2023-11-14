James Gunn finally responds to Coyote vs Acme controversy

Is hope on the horizon for the now-unreleased Coyote vs Acme movie? Studio executive James Gunn might have just given the signal of something to come.

One of the most popular entertainment topics on social media in the last few days has been the unexpected shelving of the upcoming Coyote vs Acme movie.

Starring John Cena and Lana Condor in its voice cast, the $70 million project was supposed to get a $30 million tax write-off until legions of unhappy fans meant the film was back on the table to be shopped around.

Article continues after ad

With Warner Bros. falling deeper into disarray, has James Gunn signaled new hope for the Coyote vs Acme movie?

Article continues after ad

James Gun responds to Coyote vs Acme controversy

In a recent Instagram post, studio executive James Gunn has finally reacted to the continuing controversy surrounding the movie adaptation of Coyote vs Acme.

The reaction, which was merely a heart emoji, has sparked “cryptic” concerns and thoughts from fans who are waiting to see what happens next.

“Obstacles become opportunities,” one Instagram user posted in response to Gunn’s message. “Please, James, save the Coyote movie,” said another.

Article continues after ad

“He’s cooking something up…” a third mused.

However, judging by Gunn’s immediate Instagram history, he has other things on his mind – such as the release of Superman Legacy.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“Thanks to the efforts of our talented crew, who never lost faith during the longest strikes in Hollywood history, and who never let their foot off of the padel, continuing to barrel forward, creating the most amazing character and set designs I’ve seen in my entire career,” Gunn stated two days before the Coyote vs Acme announcement.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Superman Legacy will be making the originally planned release date of July 11, 2025.”

But what will happen next to the Coyote vs Acme unreleased movie? Only time will tell.

“Such an iconic IP, can’t wait to see how this all unfolds,” one fan posted on X/Twitter. “This was everyone’s childhood. He must be happy that the movie’s getting all kinds of hype and support,” another added.

“It’s going to be competitive. A lot of companies have interest in it,” a third weighed in.

Article continues after ad

For more TV and movie coverage, hit the links below:

Avatar 3 | Batman: The Brave And The Bold | Beetlejuice 2 | Blade | Deadpool 3 | Dune 2 | Gladiator 2 | Mission: Impossible 8 | Mortal Kombat 2 | Beyond the Spider-Verse | Superman: Legacy | Thunderbolts | Venom 3 | Wicked | 1923 Season 2 | Citadel Season 2 | Daredevil: Born Again | Euphoria Season 3 | Severance Season 2 | Stranger Things Season 5 | The Last of Us Season 2 | The Mandalorian Season 4 | The Penguin | The Sandman Season 2 | The White Lotus Season 3 | Wednesday Season 2 | Yellowjackets Season 3