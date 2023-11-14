Beetlejuice 2: First look at Michael Keaton “leaks” online

Cult horror classics are getting a revamp as Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2 is underway with some of the original cast returning – and a first-time unconfirmed look at Michael Keaton back as his on-screen antagonist.

With the SAG-AFTRA strikes now over, news of halted projects is surfacing on social media. Alongside news of Wednesday Season 2, Jenna Ortega is rumored to continue filming for Beetlejuice 2. She will join the original cast as a newcomer. She is set to play the role of Lydia Deetz’s daughter, with Wynona Rider reprising her iconic 1988 role.

Also returning is none other than the bug guy himself, Betelgeuse – pronounced “Beetlejuice.” Michael Keaton played the role in the original movie and will do so once again in Beetlejuice 2.

Details of the sequel movie, its storyline, and on-set photos have been kept under wraps. But a photo of Keaton as Betelgeuse in Beetlejuice 2 appears to have been leaked on social media.

Michael Keaton returns as the bio-exorcist

The famed actor is back in action. This time not as Batman, but as Betelgeuse as reportedly leaked photo of Beetlejuice 2 shows Keaton looking older and still sporting the character’s wild and toxic green hair.

In an unconfirmed leak on X (Twitter), a photo of Keaton shows him dressed as his character while holding a man in a headlock. The photo also shows Betelgeuse holding a comically large syringe of “truth serum.”

The context of the photo is slim to none as details of Beetlejuice 2 haven’t been made public. All fans know is that we will see a much older Betelgeuse, Lydia, and Delia Deetz (Catherine O’Hara). It may be a passing of the torch as Lydia’s daughter will soon meet the bio-exorcist himself. The cast list for the movie also confirms Monica Belluci will star as Betelgeuse’s wife.

Some fans questioned if the unconfirmed leak was authentic. But someone commented, “my initial thought was that this wasn’t real. but then I thought the other guy in the photos shirt looked familiar… Justin Theroux on the set with Winona in a very similar outfit.”

The photo they are referring to is a photo someone took of the cast filming. The leaked photo shows Rider in costume talking to Justin Theroux’s character. But his role is unknown alongside William Dafoe’s.

In 1990, Burton had Jonathan Gems write a sequel titled “Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian.” It focused on the Deet family moving to Hawaii as Lydia’s father was developing a new resort. But realizing they were building on top of a Hawaiian burial site, the spirits begin to cause trouble and Betelgeuse comes to the rescue.

Whether or not Beetlejuice 2 will follow the storyline is unknown and in what capacity the alleged leak of Keaton fits in.

Beetlejuice 2 is due to hit screens on September 6, 2024. You can read more of Dexerto’s TV & Movies news here.