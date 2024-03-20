Stardew Valley ultimate walkthrough

Stardew Valley ultimate walkthroughConcernedApe
Stardew Valley is a beloved cozy game packed full of things to do from building your ideal farm, to bonding with your fellow villagers. Our various guides can help you with all kinds of things in your playthrough.
There’s a lot of great content for players to enjoy in Starday Valley but the vast amount to do in the game can be a bit overwhelming at times. Whether you’re wondering which crops are best for the different seasons, want to know how to attach bait to your fishing rod, or want to grow your relationship with certain NPCs, our guides have got you covered.
Check out our backlogue of handy guides for a variety of helpful information you can reference during your Stardew Valley playthrough!
Contents
Farming
Farming is a core part of Stardew Valley, and these guides can help you with different aspects of your farming life from knowing which crops to grow to the exact range of a Scarecrow.
- What is the Stardew Valley Scarecrow range? How to craft and get Deluxe Scarecrow
- Stardew Valley farming guide: What are the best Fall crops to farm?
- Stardew Valley mining guide: Best ways to farm Iridium Ore
- Best Summer Crops in Stardew Valley
- Best Spring Crops in Stardew Valley
- How to feed chickens in Stardew Valley
- 9 Stardew Valley farm layout ideas in 2024: Beach farm, Flower Forest & more
- 15 most profitable crops in Stardew Valley
Fishing in Stardew Valley
Fishing is a big part of Stardew Valley so here are a number of guides about the different kinds of fish in the game and how different aspects of fishing work.
- How to fish in Stardew Valley: seasonal & legendary fish, rod guide, more
- All Stardew Valley Summer fish and where to find them
- Where to Catch Eel in Stardew Valley
- How to catch Rainbow Trout in Stardew Valley
- How to catch Catfish in Stardew Valley
- How to catch Woodskip Fish in Stardew Valley
- How to catch Pufferfish in Stardew Valley
- How to catch Red Snapper in Stardew Valley
- How to attach bait in Stardew Valley: All fishing rods explained
- All Stardew Valley fishing tackle and types of bait explained
Items in Stardew Valley
There are plenty of unique items you can find in the game, and our guides can help you know exactly where to get them and what they’re for in Stardew Valley.
- What is the Skull Key in Stardew Valley? How to find and where to use it
- How to get Mermaid’s Pendant in Stardew Valley
- Stardew Valley: How to get Prismatic Jelly
- How to get Hardwood in Stardew Valley
- How to get Iridium Ore in Stardew Valley: All recipes & locations
- How to get Sap in Stardew Valley
- How to get a Rabbit’s Foot in Stardew Valley
- How to get Clay in Stardew Valley: All recipes & requirements
- How to get Oak Resin in Stardew Valley
- How to get garlic in Stardew Valley and what it’s used for
- How to get Purple Mushrooms in Stardew Valley
- Stardew Valley: How to find Mystery Boxes
- How to make Truffle Oil in Stardew Valley
Relationships & NPCs
Building your bonds with your fellow townsfolk is important in Stardew Valley, so here are all our relationship and NPC-related guides.
- All Stardew Valley Characters: Every resident in Pelican Town
- Stardew Valley Abigail guide: Gifts, hearts events & marriage
- Stardew Valley Haley guide: Gifts, Hearts events & marriage
- Stardew Valley Alex guide: Gifts, hearts, questions & marriage
- Can you marry other players in Stardew Valley?
- How to get more pets in Stardew Valley 1.6 update
Misc
Finally, here are our remaining guides for anything that doesn’t quite fit into the above sections.