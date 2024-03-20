Stardew Valley ultimate walkthrough

Stardew Valley is a beloved cozy game packed full of things to do from building your ideal farm, to bonding with your fellow villagers. Our various guides can help you with all kinds of things in your playthrough.

There’s a lot of great content for players to enjoy in Starday Valley but the vast amount to do in the game can be a bit overwhelming at times. Whether you’re wondering which crops are best for the different seasons, want to know how to attach bait to your fishing rod, or want to grow your relationship with certain NPCs, our guides have got you covered.

Check out our backlogue of handy guides for a variety of helpful information you can reference during your Stardew Valley playthrough!

Contents

Farming

Farming is a core part of Stardew Valley, and these guides can help you with different aspects of your farming life from knowing which crops to grow to the exact range of a Scarecrow.

Fishing in Stardew Valley

Fishing is a big part of Stardew Valley so here are a number of guides about the different kinds of fish in the game and how different aspects of fishing work.

Items in Stardew Valley

There are plenty of unique items you can find in the game, and our guides can help you know exactly where to get them and what they’re for in Stardew Valley.

Relationships & NPCs

Building your bonds with your fellow townsfolk is important in Stardew Valley, so here are all our relationship and NPC-related guides.

Misc

Finally, here are our remaining guides for anything that doesn’t quite fit into the above sections.