Stardew Valley 1.6 Bookseller: Location, opening times, & stock

The Stardew Valley Bookseller is a brand-new store with some fantastic bonuses. So, here’s how to find the Bookseller, when he’s open, and what he’s selling.

Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update introduced a variety of new content and has hit the ground running with fans descending on the game like never before. As such, those players are eager to get the most out of the title, exploring all the new pets, hats, features, and of course the new store.

The Booksellers store is much more than a simple bookshop, as those items can give you some pretty useful bonuses in the games farming adventure.

So, here’s where to find the Bookseller in Stardew Valley as well as when the shop is open and what he’ll be selling.

Where to find the Bookseller in Stardew Valley

To find the Bookseller in Stardew Valley, you’ll need to head to the hill behind the Joja Mart.

We suggest heading to the Joja Mart itself then walking north until you see a set of stairs behind the store. Climb those stairs and the Booksellers bright balloon will be waiting, provided it’s open on that day.

When is the Bookseller open in Stardew Valley

The Bookseller is open twice a season so you’ll need to make the most out of his arrival.

To check on the dates he’s arriving, head to Pierre’s store and take a look at the calendar, the Bookseller will be marked by a little hot air balloon icon.

All Stardew Valley Bookseller books

The Bookseller will sell so much more than simple books, as each will give you a little bonus upon reading them.

Below are all the currently available books in Stardew Valley:

Book Bonuses Cost Bait and Bobber Gain some fishing experience 5,000 Horse: The Book You gain a little extra speed when riding a horse. 25,000 Mining Monthly Gain some mining experience 5,000 Ol’ Slitherlegs Run faster through grass and crops 25,000 Price Catalogue See the value of your items 3,000 Way of The Wind pt. 1 Run faster 15,000 Woodcutter’s Weekly Gain foraging experience 8,000

If more are revealed, we’ll be sure to update this article, so make sure you bookmark it for later.

