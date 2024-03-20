How to get more pets in Stardew Valley 1.6 update

Stardew Valley 1.6 update finally allows you to have more than one pet so if you’re wondering how to adopt more pets, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to adopt more pets in the game.

Stardew Valley has finally unveiled the 1.6 update. As of writing, the update is only available on PC. The latest patch adds a plethora of new content and features to the game, the most important of which is finally being able to have multiple pets.

The game has also added a turtle pet along with two new cat and dog breeds. This is an exciting feature as having multiple pets was something you could only do through mods earlier. Regarding mods, Eric Barone, the creator of Stardew Valley stated how a bunch of Stardew Valley mods will work with version 1.6, however, players can stay on version 1.5.6 if they choose to.

That being said, adopting an additional pet might require doing some tasks that might not be that easy. So, here is all you need to know on how to adopt multiple pets in Stardew Valley.

ConcernedApe Fill up your pet’s water bowl to keep them happy.

How to adopt multiple pets in Stardew Valley

To be able to adopt an extra pet here is what you need to do:

Earn five hearts with your current pet. You can do this by petting them regularly and keeping their water bowl filled. The maximum heart of your pet is 1000 which increases by +15 or +30 every time you pet them. Feeding and keeping their water bowl filled will also increase these stats. Similarly, if you don’t feed your pet or forget to pet them, the maximum heart will decrease by -10 or -20. Once your relationship with your current pet is maximized it will be indicated by a message saying your pet loves you when you pet it. Once this is done, go and buy an additional bowl from Robin for 5,000 gold and 25 Hardwood. Once all of the steps mentioned above are done, go to Marnie’s shop and adopt a new pet.

