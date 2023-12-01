How to catch Pufferfish in Stardew Valley

Looking to catch the elusive Pufferfish in Stardew Valley? Well here are some tips on when you can catch it, where to find it, and what it’s used for.

Stardew Valley has tons of activities for players to complete over the years they spend building up their farms, but one of the most popular activities has to be fishing.

There are over 70 fish to catch in Stardew Valley, with different fish appearing at different times of day, in different locations, and in different seasons. Many of these fish, like the rare Pufferfish, are used in bundles or quests.

Article continues after ad

So, whether you’re looking to complete the Community Centre bundles or if you want to catch every fish in the game, you’ll need to know how and where to grab the Pufferfish. Here’s everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Contents

When to catch the Pufferfish in Stardew Valley

To catch the Pufferfish, you’ll need to fish in sunny weather in the Summer. Alternatively, if players are on Ginger Island, they can catch the Pufferfish during any season.

On top of this, you can only catch the Pufferfish between 12 pm and 4 pm in Stardew Valley, so you may be spending the better part of your afternoon trying to hook this fish.

Article continues after ad

Where to catch the Pufferfish in Stardew Valley

When it’s sunny, you’ll want to head to the Ocean to catch the Pufferfish. The Pufferfish is a very difficult fish to catch and is only one of two fish that have the “floater” behavior in the fishing minigame.

Article continues after ad

As mentioned above, you can also catch the Pufferfish on Ginger Island. Fans can find it on every island except Island North.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Pufferfish uses in Stardew Valley

Concerned Ape

The Pufferfish can be used in three different recipes, although the below three do require just ‘Any Fish’ so you don’t specifically need to find a Pufferfish.

Article continues after ad

The three recipes are:

Maki Roll

Quality Fertilizer

Sashimi

On top of this, the Pufferfish is used in the Specialty Fish Bundle in the Community Centre to help repair the Fish Tank and which gives the player five Beach Warp Totems.

The Pufferfish is also required for a handful of quests. During Year 2 in the Summer, Demetrius will ask for a Pufferfish by mail in the ‘Aquatic Research quest.’ The Pufferfish may also appear as a requested item on the help board in front of Pierre’s.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s how to catch the elusive Pufferfish in Stardew Valley. While you’re on the hunt for this tough catch take a look at some of our other handy Stardew Valley guides and content:

9 Stardew Valley farm ideas in 2023 | How to use bait | What is the Skull Key | Stardew Valley Barns | Is Stardew Valley cross-platform? | Best games like Stardew Valley | Stardew Valley Barns | Is Stardew Valley cross-platform? | How to catch Catfish in Stardew Valley | How to get garlic in Stardew Valley | How to get Iridium Ore in Stardew Valley | How to get clay in Stardew Valley | What’s the Stardew Valley Fair? | Stardew Valley Scarecrow range

Article continues after ad