Stardew Valley fishing guide: All Summer fish and where to find them

Fishing is a great way to make some serious gold in Stardew Valley, but what fish can you find during the summer season?

The fish change along with the seasons just like the crops do! Since you won’t be able to get every fish year-round, it is essential to plan ahead for those trying to unlock the community center.

For those new to the Stardew world, the Community Center will ask for several different types of fish that can only be found in specific locations during certain seasons to fix up the fish tank. There is an Ocean Fish bundle, River Fish bundle, Lake Fish bundle, Night Fishing bundle, Crab Pot bundle, and Specialty Fish bundle to fill out to unlock the removal of the Glittering Boulder.

In this guide, we will discuss each fish available during Summer, where to catch each one, and what time of day they can be found.

Summer fish to catch in Stardew Valley

Fish Location Weather Time of Day Catfish Town River, Forest Rivers, Secret Woods Pond, and the Witch’s Swamp Raining 6am-12am Crimsonfish East Pier on the Beach in Stardew Valley *Must be Fishing Level 5 to catch* Any Any Dorado Town River and Cindersap Forest Any 6am-7pm Flounder Ocean Any 6am-8pm Halibut Ocean Any 6am-11am & 7pm-2am Octopus Ocean Any 6am-1pm Pike Town River, Forest Pond, and Cindersap Forest Any Any Pufferfish Ocean Sunny 12pm-4pm Rainbow Trout Town River, Cindersap Forest, and Mountain Lake Sunny 6am-7pm Red Mullet Ocean Any 6am-7pm Red Snapper Ocean Raining 6am-7pm Shad Town River and Cindersap Forest Raining 9am-2am Sturgeon Mountain Lake Any 6am-7pm Sunfish Town River and Cindersap Forest Sunny or Windy 6am-7pm Super Cucumber Ocean Any 6pm-2am Tilapia Ocean Any 6am-2pm Tuna Ocean Any 6am-7pm

It is worth noting some fish will be harder to catch than others and using the right bait and tackle will make reeling in one of the rare fish much easier.

If you don’t have a high fishing level or the right pole to use bait or tackle as of yet, don’t worry! Leveling up your Fishing skill is as easy as it gets, as you just need to fish in order to level up.

There you have it! That is every fish to catch during Summer in Stardew Valley. Read below for more tips and tricks on the popular farming sim.

