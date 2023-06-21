Stardew Valley fishing guide: How to use bait & where to find it

Fishing is easily one of the most blood-boiling tasks that can be performed in Stardew Valley. While the game is peaceful and relaxing overall, those who have yet to learn the mechanic can become quite frustrated at the profession.

Learning how to use bait in Stardew Valley is incredibly important, particularly for any players looking to increase their chances of reeling in that prize-winning catch.

The waters surrounding Stardew Valley’s Pelican Town are home to a huge variety of fish. Not only do these aquatic animals come in all shapes and sizes, but they vary in difficulty to catch. While you can catch fish in Stardew Valley without bait, there are some added benefits to using this nifty and helpful item.

Article continues after ad

Not only does regular bait reduce your chances of dredging up trash items, but it also speeds up the chances of you getting that all-important bite. Fishing is a fantastic way to earn money in Stardew Valley, with some fish netting up to 15k!

So, whether you’re after any of the game’s legendary fish or just wish to make the process less time-consuming, then knowing how to utilize bait is incredibly important. Here is everything you need to know about bait in Stardew Valley.

Article continues after ad

How to attach bait in Stardew Valley

Not all fishing poles are created equal in Stardew Valley. The original Bamboo Fishing Rod does not have a slot for bait, so you must upgrade to either a Fiberglass Fishing Rod or Iridium Fishing Rod in order to utilize bait.

Attaching the bait is extremely simple, all you have to do is:

Purchase bait at Willy’s Fish Shop or craft it yourself! Open your inventory and pick up the bait with the designated button. (Left-click for PC, Y for Switch, Square for PlayStation, and X for Xbox) Now select the fishing rod you wish to use and attach the bait by clicking the Use Tool button.

You have now successfully attached bait to your fishing rod in Stardew Valley!

Types of Bait in Stardew Valley

Here is a list of every type of bait available in Stardew Valley, where to find it, and how much it will cost.

Article continues after ad

Name: Description: Price: Recipe: Bait Common bait. Causes fish to bite faster and reduces the delay before a bite by 50%. 5g – x1 Bug Meat Wild Bait Craftable bait that enables the user to catch two fish at once. N/A – x10 Fiber – x5 Slime – x5 Bug Meat Magic Bait Magic-enhanced bait enables players to catch fish from any season no matter the weather condition or water type. 5 Gems – x1 Radioactive Ore – x3 Bug Meat Magnet Increases the chances of finding treasure by 15%. Does not affect the bite rate for fish. 1,000g – x1 Iron Bar

When can you craft Bait in Stardew Valley?

You won’t be able to craft common Bait until you have reached Fishing Level 2.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to get Worm Bin in Stardew Valley

Once you hit Fishing Level 8, you will also be able to craft the Worm Bin. This craftable item will provide you will 2-5 pieces of bait on a daily basis rather than needing to craft them on your own one by one with Bug Meat. To craft the Worm Bin, you will need:

x25 Hardwood

x1 Gold Bar

x1 Iron Bar

x50 Fiber

It is also worth noting that the Magnet is better crafted than purchased, as you will be able to craft x3 by using x1 Iron bar instead of 1,000 gold per when purchasing from Willy. You will learn to craft the Magnet at Fishing Level 9.

Article continues after ad

There is a few types of fishing rod in Stardew Valley.

Types of Fishing Rods in Stardew Valley

There are four different types of fishing rods available in Stardew Valley at this time; Bamboo Pole, Training Rod, Fiberglass Rod, and Iridium Rod.

Bamboo Rod can be acquired as early on as Day 2 in-game if you run down to Willy’s dock and complete the cutscene. You will know where to find Willy on Day 2 when he sends a letter in the mail asking you to pay him a visit.

can be acquired as early on as Day 2 in-game if you run down to Willy’s dock and complete the cutscene. You will know where to find Willy on Day 2 when he sends a letter in the mail asking you to pay him a visit. Training Rod can be purchased from Willy with 25g and makes fishing itself easier, but can only catch basic fish.

can be purchased from Willy with 25g and makes fishing itself easier, but can only catch basic fish. Fiberglass Rod can also be purchased from Willy’s shop for 1,800g and will include a slot for you to add bait.

can also be purchased from Willy’s shop for 1,800g and will include a slot for you to add bait. Iridium Rod requires you to be Fishing Level 6 in order to purchase it from Willy and will cost 7,500g. This rod will include two slots; one for Bait and one for Tackle.

requires you to be Fishing Level 6 in order to purchase it from Willy and will cost 7,500g. This rod will include two slots; one for Bait and one for Tackle. Crab Pot to catch fish after reaching Fishing Level 3. You can choose to purchase one from Willy for 1,500g or craft one yourself using: x40 Wood x3 Iron Bar

to catch fish after reaching Fishing Level 3. You can choose to purchase one from Willy for 1,500g or craft one yourself using:

It is also worth noting that if you choose the Trapper profession it will cost less materials to make the Crab Pot.

So, there you have it. That is everything you need to know about how to use fishing bait in Stardew Valley!

Hopefully, this Stardew Valley fishing bait guide will make your journey as a fisherman much easier and help you earn the big bucks from selling your catch.