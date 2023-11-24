What is the Skull Key in Stardew Valley? How to find and where to use it

Stardew Valley features a lot of interesting items for players to find and one of the most intriguing is the Skull Key. Here’s everything you need to know about the Skull Key in the game including where to find it and what it’s used for.

In Stardew Valley players can live out their ideal farming life thanks to the cozy nature of this adorable life-sim. Whether you’re looking after animals, tending crops, or connecting with your fellow townsfolk, there’s a lot of content to enjoy in the beloved indie title.

Article continues after ad

There are also a lot of great items and surprises to discover in Stardew Valley, including some unique unlockables that can take quite a while to obtain. One of the most interesting items in the game is the Skull Key which can grant you access to a hidden place but it can be quite difficult to get.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the Skull Key in Stardew Valley, including how to find it and what exactly it can be used for.

Article continues after ad

Contents

How to get the Skull Key in Stardew Valley

ConcernedApe The Mines are key to finding the Skull Key.

To get the Skull Key, you’ll need to reach the 120th level at the very bottom of The Mines and open the chest that contains the Skull Key.

Doing this won’t be easy, though, as you’ll have to make your way through plenty of strong monsters and break loads of rocks. Make sure you upgrade your pickaxe and bring food to restore your health and energy when needed.

Another easy tip is to complete this quest during the winter months where you won’t have to worry about tending to crops. It’s easy to get distracted in the depths of The Mines and miss out on your daily chores in the other seasons.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When you finally get your hands on the Skull Key, you’ll be told: “You found a strange-looking key in the bottom of The Mines”. Now, it’s your job to figure out what it’s used for.

What is the Skull Key used for in Stardew Valley?

ConcernedApe The Skull Key can unlock the Skull Cavern in Calico Desert.

Once you’ve got the Skull Key, you can use it to unlock the Skull Cavern. This high-difficulty Mine is located at the northern end of the Calico Desert and has an unlimited amount of levels to explore.

Article continues after ad

To visit Calico Desert, you’ll need to either purchase all of the Vault Bundles at the Community Center or buy the Bus Development from JojaMart for 40,000 gold. Then, you’ll be able to take the bus for 500 gold.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The main reason to visit the Skull Cavern is to farm Iridium Ore, with the chances of finding it increasing the further down the mine you go. Enemies will also drop Iridium Bars, so it’s a great place to stock up on resources.

Article continues after ad

Be warned, though, that the monsters are a lot stronger in the Skull Cavern, and there are no fast-travel points using elevators. If you faint here, you’ll lose 1,000 gold and some items, so proceed with some caution.

Fun fact: Collecting the Skull Key also unlocks the Junimo Kart arcade machine in The Stardrop Saloon. In this game, you control a Junimo spirit in a minecart and avoid obstacles by jumping at the right time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to complete Qi’s Challenge

ConcernedApe Mr Qi will be waiting for you on level 100 of the Skull Cavern.

After visiting the Skull Cavern for the first time, players will be sent a letter from the mysterious Mr Qi the next day. This letter unlocks Qi’s Challenge, which tasks players with reaching level 25 of Skull Cavern.

If you’re trying to descend the Skull Cavern faster to complete Qi’s Challenge or get rarer loot, try using a Mega Bomb to clear out rocks. Jumping through holes will speed the process up, but it’s risky as you can take fall damage.

Article continues after ad

The reward for completing this challenge is 10,000 gold, which will be delivered to you the following day. If players reach level 100 of the Skull Cavern, Mr Qi will provide Iridium Snake Milk, which permanently gives a 25HP boost.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about the Skull Key and Skull Cavern! For more guides like this one, check our other useful tips:

Can you marry other players in Stardew Valley? | How to get Mermaid’s Pendant in Stardew Valley? | What is the Skull Key | Stardew Valley Barns | Stardew Valley Barns | Is Stardew Valley cross-platform? | How to get garlic in Stardew Valley | How to get Iridium Ore in Stardew Valley | How to get clay in Stardew Valley | What’s the Stardew Valley Fair? | Stardew Valley Scarecrow range