Stardew Valley Abigail guide: Gifts, hearts events & marriage

With 12 potential NPC available for marriage, Stardew Valley’s Abigail is easily one of the fan favorites. Here’s everything you need to know to woo this mysterious character.

One of the best aspects of Stardew Valley is the ability to form meaningful relationships while still tending to the farm and exploring the map. Whether it’s platonic or romantic, simply speaking to an NPC and giving them gifts they love will inspire events and elements many would previously miss.

While you can make friends with all the characters in Stardew Valley, there are only 12 you can actually romance. One such NPC is Abigail, the mysterious, cool, and extremely lovable girl who lives in the general store. However, to successfully enjoy Abigail’s heart events and eventually marry her you will need to give the right gifts and make sure you plan ahead.

Contents

Stardew Valley Abigail gifts guide

Concerned Ape Giving the right gift can greatly impact friendship.

Gifts are vital in Stardew Valley and giving the right ones can be the difference between gaining hearts and losing them. The best gifts for Abigail in Stardew Valley often require food and giving loved gifts will be the best option if you are trying to increase hearts quickly.

It’s also worth giving her a loved gift on her birthday since this will have an increased effect on your relationship with her. The best, and worst gifts to give Abigail are featured here:

Gifts Abigail loves in Stardew Valley

Amethyst

Pufferfish

Pumpkin

Spicy Eel

Chocolate Cake

Banana Pudding

Blackberry Cobbler

All Universal Loves

Gifts Abigail likes in Stardew Valley

Quartz

All Universal Likes (aside from Vegetables)

Gifts Abigail feels neutral towards in Stardew Valley

Milk

Ginger

Magma Cap

Purple Mushroom

Leek

Morel

Dandelion

Daffodil

Chanterelle

Common Mushroom

Hazelnut

Winter Root

Snow Yam

All Univeral Neutrals

Gifts Abigail hates in Stardew Valley

Clay

Holly

All Universal Hates (aside from Sugar)

Can you marry Abigail in Stardew Valley?

Concerned Ape Abigail is an eligible bachelorette.

When it comes to speaking to the likes of Pierre or other NPCs, many will find themselves a little disappointed that they cannot romance certain characters. This often concerns players and forces them to wonder if Abigail is romanceable in Stardew Valley?

The good news is yes, you are able to marry Stardew Valley’s Abigail. It will require getting her to eight hearts and gifting her a bouquet which will unlock the next two hearts. To actually propose to Abigail you’ll need to buy a Mermaid Pendant from the Old Mariner. Then you can marry Abigail.

Abigail’s heart events

Concerned Ape Heart events only happen when you reach a certain level of friendship.

One of the best aspects of Stardew Valley are the events. They split up the days of optimizing your farm layout and allow the gift giving to really have an impact on how the story progresses. However, such heart events often require you to be in the right place at the right time. This is why having the right know-how is vital.

Two heart event

To enter an NPCs room you need to have two hearts with them so this cutscene activates after that has been achieved.

Simply head into the General Store in the morning when Stardew Valley’s Abigail is in there to activate this cutscene.

Four heart event

When you get to four hearts head to the Mountain between 12 pm and 7 pm when it’s raining. Snow doesn’t count so avoid doing so in the winter.

Choose your answer wisely as selecting that you are “Enjoying the weather” will give you the most additional friendship.

Six heart event

The six-heart event is a lot easier to find than many others. All you need to do is go into Pelican town between 9 pm and midnight to see Abigail standing in the Graveyard.

Selecting the dialogue option “Yes, and it’s exciting” or “Yes, but only in self-defense” will give you a small plus to your friendship.

Eight heart event

This event will first trigger when you receive a letter from Abigail, hinting at you to meet her in the General Store. Enter the store between 8 pm and 10 pm to get Abigail’s heart event.

Ten heart event

The ten-heart event will only begin once you have given Abigail a Bouguet and before you give her the Mermaid’s Pendant.

You need to be at the Quarry mine or the traditional mine between 5 pm and midnight to trigger the event itself.

Asking her if she is okay will give you the most friendship and following that with “I get scared too” will give you the best bonuses for this event.

Fourteen heart event

The last event available is when you get to 14 hearts with Abigail.

Simply head into the Backwoods between 6 am and 5 pm and you will trigger a lovely event that has no impact on the friendship as a whole but will show just how pure and sweet this relationship really is.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about Abigail and how to either romance her or make her your best friend. Check out our Stardew Valley hub for more guides and news.