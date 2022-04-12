Stardew Valley Alex guide: Gifts, hearts, questions & marriage

Impressing villagers in Stardew Valley is nothing new, but resident Alex is notorious for being a bit into himself and tough to win over. However, we have the knowledge of his preferred gifts, heart scenarios, and the correct answers to his questions.

The beauty of Stardew Valley is that you can pretty much play how you want to and allow the game to develop into an experience specifically catered to you.

Due to the sheer number of creative options, you can construct an array of dazzling farms, interact with a huge number of residents, and even mess around with fun mods to make the game’s customization even more expansive.

At the heart of the game is a life simulator and part of that is forging friendships and solid relationships, even romantic ones. Stardew Valley’s Alex is an athletic individual who tends to stump some players. So you just need the right ways to sway him.

Stardew Valley Alex gifts guide

They say that there’s more than one way to a person’s heart and that’s the case with Alex in Stardew Valley. He does enjoy some gifts, some more extravagant than others, but these are surefire ways to get his attention and make him notice you.

Here are all the things that Alex likes, doesn’t like, and more.

Alex strongly likes…

Complete Breakfast

Salmon Dinner

Universal Loves

Alex likes…

Eggs except Void Egg

Universal likes

Alex doesn’t mind…

Chanterelle

Common mushroom

Daffodil

Dandelion

Fruit except for Tree Fruit and Salmonberry

Ginger

Hazelnut

Leek

Magma Cap

Milk

Morel

Purple Mushroom

Snow Yam

Universal Neutrals

Winter Root

Alex doesn’t like…

Universal Dislikes

Salmonberry

Wild Horseradish

Alex strongly dislikes…

Holly

Quartz

Universal Hates

Stardew Valley Alex hearts & questions

Now that we know what Alex likes, it’s time to do a comprehensive breakdown of how to build up your relationship with him to earn all the hearts.

Here’s our full hearts and questions guide to win Alex’s hand in marriage.

Two Heart event

For the first step, simply go to the beach where Alex is, during the summer, and speak to Alex.

Question answer: Alex will inform you he wants to take up gridball and ask for your thoughts. Your answer will not affect your friendship level.

Four Hearts event

Make sure you visit the town between the hours of 09:00-16:00 to trigger the event.

Question answer: Locate Alex and speak to him and he will confide in you. Once he explains the situation, again, it doesn’t matter what you say, Alex will remain neutral regardless.

Five Hearts event

For the ‘Five Hearts’ scenario, you’ll just need to visit him at his house.

Question answer: You will have three different dialogue options to choose from, each with its own implications:

“That’s crazy. You’re a genius!” = Neutral answer

Neutral answer “We all have our strengths and weaknesses” = +50 Friendship

= +50 Friendship “Worthless? Yeah, that about sums it up” = -50 Friendship

Six Hearts event

Similar to the Five Hearts event, Six requires you to go to his house at any point again to discuss gridball.

Question answer: None available.

Eight Hearts event

It’s time for another Summer trip to the beach to visit Alex on it. He will talk about something weighty and emotional that’s happened in his life that we won’t spoil.

Question answer: There will be a choice of lines to say, but none will impact Friendship.

Ten Hearts event

A letter from Alex will arrive instructing you to join him at the ‘Stardrop Saloon.’ Go to the Saloon during the hours of 19:00-22:00 and Alex will open up to you about his feelings.

Question answer: Once Alex is finished talking, the game gives you two dialogue choices and neither will have a bearing on your friendship.

Fourteen Hearts event

To round off this story arc, you will need to leave your house anytime from the commencement of the game’s second year and it must be between 06:00 and 08:20 on Monday – Saturday. Also, you will need to ensure you have 5,000g too.

Question answer: None available.

