Stardew Valley cheats: Best exploits & item codes

There’s an endless amount of fruit, vegetables, and items you can make in Stardew Valley, but finding out how to get them all can take a huge time investment. With this in mind, here are all of the cheats, codes, and exploits you need to know to get your farming career off on the right foot.
Stardew Valley is a beautifully relaxing game, but it can be tough to juggle all of the many jobs you need to do to create a thriving farm. Building relationships with the people of Pelican Town, all while taking care of your crops and tackling the mine can be daunting at times.
This is only made more challenging by the strict limitations the game places on the player, like the energy meter and strict day timer. Luckily, there are plenty of exploits and hundreds of item codes that can make your life much easier, whether your five hours or 500 hours into your run.
Here are all of the cheat codes in Stardew Valley, as well as a few sneaky methods of getting around the game’s limitations. We won’t go into mods here, but you can find them on our mods page.
Stardew Valley Switch cheats
Out of bounds glitch
The game has clear boundaries in each area that players can’t venture past. That is, however, unless you know this handy trick. If you approach the edge of any given area and start swinging a tool or weapon, you’ll gradually move forwards and out of bounds.
Some of these new areas are relatively useless, like the boundary near your house that just leads to pure darkness. But, that’s not to say it can’t be handy in certain situations.
In particular, using this glitch near water can help you get a better spot for fishing.
Stay up after 2 AM
Stardew Valley gives players a pretty strict bedtime to stick to. If the in-game clock hits 2 AM your character will pass out and be returned home safely, albeit a few Gold lighter than you were before.
But if you’re in the middle of a vital task, this can be extremely irritating, forcing you to pick up where you left off the next day. Luckily, you can stave off the sleep temporarily by opening your Journal once your character starts yawning.
It’s far from ideal, as you will have to keep repeating each time the animation starts, but it can buy some valuable time to finish up before bed.
Extended fishing time
Fishing is a vital part of Stardew Valley, but traveling there and back can take up a huge portion of your time. This means you often have to call it day pretty quickly, so leveling up your skill becomes a real hassle.
However, the Journal is here to save the day once again. So long as you have an active quest, you can pause the in-game clock while your fishing continues uninterrupted.
All you have to do is cast a line, bring up the journal and wait for a bite. This will let you get a week’s worth of fishing done in a single day, which frees up plenty of time for other activities.
Galaxy Sword cheat
The Galaxy Sword is an extremely rare weapon that most players won’t earn dozens of hours. It is usually obtained by holding a Prismatic Shard between three pillars in the Calico Desert, but the shard is hard to come by.
If you’re looking to bag the sword early, you can by visiting Pierre’s General Store. First of all, buy the catalog from him for 30,000g, then purchase the green wallpaper.
Thanks to a glitch in the code, the green wallpaper is recognized as the same item as a Prismatic Shard. This means when you hold in between the three pillars, it will automatically be replaced by the Galaxy Sword.
Unlimited money glitch
They say money makes the world go round, and Pelican Town is no exception. If you’re looking to breeze through those early stages and go straight to a super-farm, there’s a really easy exploit which can grant players unlimited Gold. This is done by constantly duplicating items so they can be sold over and over again for profit.
Every item in Stardew Valley has a numerical code, and if you put up to three of these codes as your character’s name separated by square brackets you can force these items to appear in your inventory.
This happens any time your character’s name appears in a dialogue box. So, for example, if you set your name to [16][107][154], then a Wild Horseradish, Dinosaur Egg, and a Sea Cucumber would drop straight into your collection.
The fastest way to rack up the money is to choose the codes of the most valuable items and talk to a character like Gus the bartender. He regularly uses the player’s name when speaking to be able to fill your inventory quickly.
We’ve listed the codes for every item in the game below, so you can get hold of any item you want with ease. It’s worth noting that this exploit was patched on the console versions, but can still be performed on PC.
Stardew Valley item codes on PC
- 0 – Weeds
- 2 – Stone
- 4 – Stone
- 16 – Wild Horseradish
- 18 – Daffodil
- 20 – Leek
- 22 – Dandelion
- 24 – Parsnip
- 30 – Lumber
- 60 – Emerald
- 62 – Aquamarine
- 64 – Ruby
- 66 – Amethyst
- 68 – Topaz
- 70 – Jade
- 72 – Diamond
- 74 – Prismatic Shard
- 75 – Stone
- 76 – Stone
- 77 – Stone
- 78 – Cave Carrot
- 79 – Secret Note
- 80 – Quartz
- 82 – Fire Quartz
- 84 – Frozen Tear
- 86 – Earth Crystal
- 88 – Coconut
- 90 – Cactus Fruit
- 92 – Sap
- 93 – Torch
- 94 – Spirit Torch
- 96 – Dwarf Scroll I
- 97 – Dwarf Scroll II
- 98 – Dwarf Scroll III
- 99 – Dwarf Scroll IV
- 100 – Chipped Amphora
- 101 – Arrowhead
- 102 – Lost Book
- 103 – Ancient Doll
- 104 – Elvish Jewelry
- 105 – Chewing Stick
- 106 – Ornamental Fan
- 107 – Dinosaur Egg
- 108 – Rare Disc
- 109 – Ancient Sword
- 110 – Rusty Spoon
- 111 – Rusty Spur
- 112 – Rusty Cog
- 113 – Chicken Statue
- 114 – Ancient Seed
- 115 – Prehistoric Tool
- 116 – Dried Starfish
- 117 – Anchor
- 118 – Glass Shards
- 119 – Bone Flute
- 120 – Prehistoric Handaxe
- 121 – Dwarvish Helm
- 122 – Dwarf Gadget
- 123 – Ancient Drum
- 124 – Golden Mask
- 125 – Golden Relic
- 126 – Strange Doll
- 127 – Strange Doll
- 128 – Pufferfish
- 129 – Anchovy
- 130 – Tuna
- 131 – Sardine
- 132 – Bream
- 136 – Largemouth Bass
- 137 – Smallmouth Bass
- 138 – Rainbow Trout
- 139 – Salmon
- 140 – Walleye
- 141 – Perch
- 142 – Carp
- 143 – Catfish
- 144 – Pike
- 145 – Sunfish
- 146 – Red Mullet
- 147 – Herring
- 148 – Eel
- 149 – Octopus
- 150 – Red Snapper
- 151 – Squid
- 152 – Seaweed
- 153 – Green Algae
- 154 – Sea Cucumber
- 155 – Super Cucumber
- 156 – Ghostfish
- 157 – White Algae
- 158 – Stonefish
- 159 – Crimsonfish
- 160 – Angler
- 161 – Ice Pip
- 162 – Lava Eel
- 163 – Legend
- 164 – Sandfish
- 165 – Scorpion Carp
- 166 – Treasure Chest
- 167 – Joja Cola
- 168 – Trash
- 169 – Driftwood
- 170 – Broken Glasses
- 171 – Broken CD
- 172 – Soggy Newspaper
- 176 – Egg
- 174 – Large Egg
- 178 – Hay
- 180 – Egg
- 182 – Large Egg
- 184 – Milk
- 186 – Large Milk
- 188 – Green Bean
- 189 – Fiddlehead Risotto
- 190 – Cauliflower
- 192 – Potato
- 194 – Fried Egg
- 195 – Omelet
- 196 – Salad
- 197 – Cheese Cauliflower
- 198 – Baked Fish
- 199 – Parsnip Soup
- 200 – Vegetable Medley
- 201 – Complete Breakfast
- 202 – Fried Calamari
- 203 – Strange Bun
- 204 – Lucky Lunch
- 205 – Fried Mushroom
- 206 – Pizza
- 207 – Bean Hotpot
- 208 – Glazed Yams
- 209 – Carp Surprise
- 210 – Hashbrowns
- 211 – Pancakes
- 212 – Salmon Dinner
- 213 – Fish Taco
- 214 – Crispy Bass
- 215 – Pepper Poppers
- 216 – Bread
- 217 – Bread
- 218 – Tom Kha Soup
- 219 – Trout Soup
- 220 – Chocolate Cake
- 221 – Pink Cake
- 222 – Rhubarb Pie
- 223 – Cookie
- 224 – Spaghetti
- 225 – Fried Eel
- 226 – Spicy Eel
- 227 – Sashimi
- 228 – Maki Roll
- 229 – Tortilla
- 230 – Red Plate
- 231 – Eggplant Parmesan
- 232 – Rice Pudding
- 233 – Ice Cream
- 234 – Blueberry Tart
- 235 – Autumn’s Bounty
- 236 – Pumpkin Soup
- 237 – Super Meal
- 238 – Cranberry Sauce
- 239 – Stuffing
- 240 – Farmer’s Lunch
- 241 – Survival Burger
- 242 – Dish O’ The Sea
- 243 – Miner’s Treat
- 244 – Roots Platter
- 245 – Sugar
- 246 – Wheat Flour
- 247 – Oil
- 248 – Garlic
- 250 – Kale
- 252 – Rhubarb
- 254 – Melon
- 256 – Tomato
- 257 – Morel
- 258 – Blueberry
- 259 – Fiddlehead Fern
- 260 – Hot Pepper
- 262 – Wheat
- 264 – Radish
- 266 – Red Cabbage
- 268 – Starfruit
- 270 – Corn
- 272 – Eggplant
- 274 – Artichoke
- 276 – Pumpkin
- 278 – Bok Choy
- 280 – Yam
- 281 – Chanterelle
- 282 – Cranberries
- 283 – Holly
- 284 – Beet
- 286 – Cherry Bomb
- 287 – Bomb
- 288 – Mega Bomb
- 289 – Speed Bobber
- 290 – Stone
- 291 – Specific Bobber
- 292 – Cheap Detector
- 293 – Standard Detector
- 294 – Twig
- 295 – Twig
- 296 – Salmonberry
- 297 – Grass Starter
- 298 – Hardwood Fence
- 299 – Amaranth Seeds
- 300 – Amaranth
- 301 – Grape Starter
- 302 – Hops Starter
- 303 – Pale Ale
- 304 – Hops
- 305 – Void Egg
- 306 – Mayonnaise
- 307 – Duck Mayonnaise
- 308 – Void Mayonnaise
- 309 – Acorn
- 310 – Maple Seed
- 311 – Pine Cone
- 312 – Spring Bench
- 313 – Weeds
- 314 – Weeds
- 315 – Weeds
- 316 – Weeds
- 317 – Weeds
- 318 – Weeds
- 319 – Weeds
- 320 – Weeds
- 321 – Weeds
- 322 – Wood Fence
- 323 – Stone Fence
- 324 – Iron Fence
- 325 – Gate
- 326 – Dwarvish Translation Guide
- 327 – Purple Dye
- 328 – Wood Floor
- 329 – Stone Floor
- 330 – Clay
- 331 – Weathered Floor
- 332 – Pot
- 333 – Crystal Floor
- 334 – Copper Bar
- 335 – Iron Bar
- 336 – Gold Bar
- 337 – Iridium Bar
- 338 – Refined Quartz
- 339 – Quartz Globe
- 340 – Honey
- 341 – Tea Set
- 342 – Pickles
- 343 – Stone
- 344 – Jelly
- 346 – Beer
- 347 – Rare Seed
- 348 – Wine
- 349 – Energy Tonic
- 350 – Juice
- 351 – Muscle Remedy
- 368 – Basic Fertilizer
- 369 – Quality Fertilizer
- 370 – Basic Retaining Soil
- 371 – Quality Retaining Soil
- 372 – Clam
- 373 – Golden Pumpkin
- 374 – Gizmo
- 375 – Gizmo
- 376 – Poppy
- 378 – Copper Ore
- 380 – Iron Ore
- 382 – Coal
- 384 – Gold Ore
- 386 – Iridium Ore
- 388 – Wood
- 390 – Stone
- 392 – Nautilus Shell
- 393 – Coral
- 394 – Rainbow Shell
- 395 – Coffee
- 396 – Spice Berry
- 397 – Sea Urchin
- 398 – Grape
- 399 – Spring Onion
- 400 – Strawberry
- 401 – Straw Floor
- 402 – Sweet Pea
- 403 – Field Snack
- 404 – Common Mushroom
- 405 – Wood Path
- 406 – Wild Plum
- 407 – Gravel Path
- 408 – Hazelnut
- 409 – Crystal Path
- 410 – Blackberry
- 411 – Cobblestone Path
- 412 – Winter Root
- 413 – Blue Slime Egg
- 414 – Crystal Fruit
- 415 – Stepping Stone Path
- 416 – Snow Yam
- 417 – Sweet Gem Berry
- 418 – Crocus
- 419 – Vinegar
- 420 – Red Mushroom
- 421 – Sunflower
- 422 – Purple Mushroom
- 423 – Rice
- 424 – Cheese
- 425 – Fairy Seeds
- 426 – Goat Cheese
- 427 – Tulip Bulb
- 428 – Cloth
- 429 – Jazz Seeds
- 430 – Truffle
- 431 – Sunflower Seeds
- 432 – Truffle Oil
- 433 – Coffee Bean
- 434 – Stardrop
- 436 – Goat Milk
- 437 – Red Slime Egg
- 438 – L. Goat Milk
- 439 – Purple Slime Egg
- 440 – Wool
- 441 – Explosive Ammo
- 442 – Duck Egg
- 444 – Duck Feather
- 446 – Rabbit’s Foot
- 449 – Stone Base
- 450 – Stone
- 452 – Weeds
- 453 – Poppy Seeds
- 454 – Ancient Fruit
- 455 – Spangle Seeds
- 456 – Algae Soup
- 457 – Pale Broth
- 458 – Bouquet
- 459 – Mead
- 460 – Mermaid’s Pendant
- 461 – Decorative Pot
- 462 – Glass Pane
- 463 – Drum Block
- 464 – Flute Block
- 465 – Speed-Gro
- 466 – Deluxe Speed-Gro
- 468 – Stardew Hero Trophy
- 469 – Ground Light
- 470 – Table Lamp
- 471 – Key
- 472 – Parsnip Seeds
- 473 – Bean Starter
- 474 – Cauliflower Seeds
- 475 – Potato Seeds
- 476 – Garlic Seeds
- 477 – Kale Seeds
- 478 – Rhubarb Seeds
- 479 – Melon Seeds
- 480 – Tomato Seeds
- 481 – Blueberry Seeds
- 482 – Pepper Seeds
- 483 – Wheat Seeds
- 484 – Radish Seeds
- 485 – Red Cabbage Seeds
- 486 – Starfruit Seeds
- 487 – Corn Seeds
- 488 – Eggplant Seeds
- 489 – Artichoke Seeds
- 490 – Pumpkin Seeds
- 491 – Bok Choy Seeds
- 492 – Yam Seeds
- 493 – Cranberry Seeds
- 494 – Beet Seeds
- 495 – Spring Seeds
- 496 – Summer Seeds
- 497 – Fall Seeds
- 498 – Winter Seeds
- 499 – Ancient Seeds
- 516 – Small Glow Ring
- 517 – Glow Ring
- 518 – Small Magnet Ring
- 519 – Magnet Ring
- 520 – Slime Charmer Ring
- 521 – Warrior Ring
- 522 – Vampire Ring
- 523 – Savage Ring
- 524 – Ring of Yoba
- 525 – Sturdy Ring
- 526 – Burglar’s Ring
- 527 – Iridium Band
- 528 – Jukebox Ring
- 529 – Amethyst Ring
- 530 – Topaz Ring
- 531 – Aquamarine Ring
- 532 – Jade Ring
- 533 – Emerald Ring
- 534 – Ruby Ring
- 535 – Geode
- 536 – Frozen Geode
- 537 – Magma Geode
- 538 – Alamite
- 539 – Bixite
- 540 – Baryte
- 541 – Aerinite
- 542 – Calcite
- 543 – Dolomite
- 544 – Esperite
- 545 – Fluorapatite
- 546 – Geminite
- 547 – Helvite
- 548 – Jamborite
- 549 – Jagoite
- 550 – Kyanite
- 551 – Lunarite
- 552 – Malachite
- 553 – Neptunite
- 554 – Lemon Stone
- 555 – Nekoite
- 556 – Orpiment
- 557 – Petrified Slime
- 558 – Thunder Egg
- 559 – Pyrite
- 560 – Ocean Stone
- 561 – Ghost Crystal
- 562 – Tigerseye
- 563 – Jasper
- 564 – Opal
- 565 – Fire Opal
- 566 – Celestine
- 567 – Marble
- 568 – Sandstone
- 569 – Granite
- 570 – Basalt
- 571 – Limestone
- 572 – Soapstone
- 573 – Hematite
- 574 – Mudstone
- 575 – Obsidian
- 576 – Slate
- 577 – Fairy Stone
- 578 – Star Shards
- 579 – Prehistoric Scapula
- 580 – Prehistoric Tibia
- 581 – Prehistoric Skull
- 582 – Skeletal Hand
- 583 – Prehistoric Rib
- 584 – Prehistoric Vertebra
- 585 – Skeletal Tail
- 586 – Nautilus Fossil
- 587 – Amphibian Fossil
- 588 – Palm Fossil
- 589 – Trilobite
- 590 – Artifact Spot
- 591 – Tulip
- 593 – Summer Spangle
- 595 – Fairy Rose
- 597 – Blue Jazz
- 599 – Sprinkler
- 604 – Plum Pudding
- 605 – Artichoke Dip
- 606 – Stir Fry
- 607 – Roasted Hazelnuts
- 608 – Pumpkin Pie
- 609 – Radish Salad
- 610 – Fruit Salad
- 611 – Blackberry Cobbler
- 612 – Cranberry Candy
- 613 – Apple
- 614 – Tea Leaves
- 615 – Spice Berry Tea
- 616 – Tea Egg
- 617 – Tuna Fish Sandwich
- 618 – Bruschetta
- 619 – Strawberry Milkshake
- 621 – Quality Sprinkler
- 628 – Cherry Sapling
- 629 – Apricot Sapling
- 630 – Orange Sapling
- 631 – Peach Sapling
- 632 – Pomegranate Sapling
- 633 – Apple Sapling
- 634 – Apricot
- 635 – Orange
- 636 – Peach
- 637 – Pomegranate
- 638 – Cherry
- 639 – Beef
- 640 – Pork
- 641 – Chicken
- 642 – Duck
- 643 – Rabbit
- 644 – Cheap Meat
- 645 – Iridium Sprinkler
- 648 – Coleslaw
- 649 – Fiddlehead Risotto
- 650 – Horseradish Beets
- 651 – Poppyseed Muffin
- 652 – Meatloaf
- 653 – Orange Chicken
- 654 – Monte Cristo
- 655 – Bacon Cheeseburger
- 656 – Roast Duck
- 657 – Rabbit au Vin
- 658 – Steak Fajitas
- 659 – Glazed Ham
- 660 – Summer Sausage
- 661 – Sweet and Sour Pork
- 662 – Rabbit Stew
- 663 – Winter Duck
- 664 – Steak with Mushrooms
- 665 – Cowboy Dinner
- 666 – Bacon
- 667 – Clams Casino
- 668 – Stone
- 670 – Stone
- 674 – Weeds
- 675 – Weeds
- 676 – Weeds
- 677 – Weeds
- 678 – Weeds
- 679 – Weeds
- 680 – Green Slime Egg
- 681 – Rain Totem
- 682 – Mutant Carp
- 683 – Bread Ball
- 684 – Bug Meat
- 685 – Bait
- 686 – Spinner
- 687 – Dressed Spinner
- 688 – Warp Totem: Farm
- 689 – Warp Totem: Mountains
- 690 – Warp Totem: Beach
- 691 – Barbed Hook
- 692 – Lead Bobber
- 693 – Treasure Hunter
- 694 – Trap Bobber
- 695 – Cork Bobber
- 698 – Sturgeon
- 699 – Tiger Trout
- 700 – Bullhead
- 701 – Tilapia
- 702 – Chub
- 703 – Magnet
- 704 – Dorado
- 705 – Albacore
- 706 – Shad
- 707 – Lingcod
- 708 – Halibut
- 709 – Hardwood
- 710 – Crab Pot
- 715 – Lobster
- 716 – Crayfish
- 717 – Crab
- 718 – Cockle
- 719 – Mussel
- 720 – Shrimp
- 721 – Snail
- 722 – Periwinkle
- 723 – Oyster
- 724 – Maple Syrup
- 725 – Oak Resin
- 726 – Pine Tar
- 727 – Chowder
- 728 – Fish Stew
- 729 – Escargot
- 730 – Lobster Bisque
- 731 – Maple Bar
- 732 – Crab Cakes
- 733 – Shrimp Cocktail
- 734 – Woodskip
- 745 – Strawberry Seeds
- 746 – Jack-O-Lantern
- 747 – Rotten Plant
- 748 – Rotten Plant
- 749 – Omni Geode
- 750 – Weeds
- 751 – Stone
- 760 – Stone
- 762 – Stone
- 764 – Stone
- 765 – Stone
- 766 – Slime
- 767 – Bat Wing
- 768 – Solar Essence
- 769 – Void Essence
- 770 – Mixed Seeds
- 771 – Fiber
- 772 – Oil of Garlic
- 773 – Life Elixir
- 774 – Wild Bait
- 775 – Glacierfish
- 784 – Weeds
- 785 – Weeds
- 786 – Weeds
- 787 – Battery Pack
- 788 – Lost Axe
- 789 – Lucky Purple Shorts
- 790 – Berry Basket
- 792 – Weeds
- 793 – Weeds
- 794 – Weeds
- 795 – Void Salmon
- 796 – Slimejack
- 797 – Pearl
- 798 – Midnight Squid
- 799 – Spook Fish
- 800 – Blobfish
- 801 – Wedding Ring
- 802 – Cactus Seeds
- 803 – Iridium Milk
There you have it, those were all of the cheat codes and exploits you need to know about in Stardew Valley. We’ll keep this page updated with all of the latest tricks that players discover, so be sure to check back here regularly.
