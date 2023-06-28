How to unlock the bus in Stardew Valley

The Bus Stop in Stardew Valley isn’t just there for show, as it will bring you to a place known as the Calico Desert once unlocked.

Not only will you have access to a few new places within the Calico Desert such as Skull Cavern and the Oasis shop, but you will also find new fruit, trees, and fish in the area as well.

The desert is important for the main story’s progress, and Sandy, the owner of the Oasis, sells seeds and other items that can only be found within this specific shop. This area is also home to the best place to farm Iridium Ore, which is a material needed to craft the best weapons and machines later on down the line. Some of the fish in the ponds here are also needed for finishing Community Center bundles.

In this guide, we will discuss how to unlock the Bus Stop in Stardew Valley and what times you can catch Pam the bus driver.

The bus stop with Pam in Stardew Valley

How to unlock the Bus Stop in Stardew Valley

In order to get the bus back up and running after choosing between the Community Center and the Joja Factory (which only impacts the plot of the game), you must either unlock the Community Center and complete all of the tabs within the Vault Bundles or buy the Joja Community Development Form.

You will need a total of 43,500 gold in order to unlock the Bus Stop if you choose the Community Center route. If you choose the Joja Form, you will need 40,000 gold. Regardless of the path you choose to take when it comes to the Center or Joja, Pam will become the local bus driver.

The Bus Stop is only available to use between 10 am and 5 pm and will cost 500 gold for you to get to and from.

There you have it! That is how you get to the Calico Desert in Stardew Valley. Read below for more tips and tricks on the popular farming sim.

