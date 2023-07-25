Wondering if you can marry other players in Stardew Valley? We’ve got everything you need to know right here.

There are tons of romance options available to players in Stardew Valley with plenty of people to choose from and interact with each day in the game. The social aspect of Stardew Valley is a huge draw for many fans as it emphasizes the life-sim aspect and makes the experience more immersive.

You can bond with all NPCs in Stardew Valley, which includes getting married as long as you’ve met the right requirements and they’re not previously married. However, if you’re playing the game in co-op mode you may be wondering if you can also marry other players.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about whether or not it’s possible to marry other players in Stardew Valley.

Can you marry other players in Stardew Valley?

Yes, you can marry other players in Stardew Valley if you’re playing the game’s multiplayer mode, which lets up to 4 players team up on the farm.

The process for marrying other players is much faster than with NPCs. While bonding with, and eventually marrying, an NPC can take between 2 and 3 in-game months, you can skip a lot of the process and propose to another player immediately, however, there are a few things you’ll need first.

The first thing you’ll have to do is purchase the Wedding Ring blueprint from the game’s Traveling Cart that spawns in Cindersap Forest from 6AM – 8PM every Friday and Sunday. The blueprint is available to buy for 500g. Once you have the recipe, you can craft the ring providing you have x5 Iridium Bars and x1 Prismatic Shard.

Now you’ve got the ring, you’re free to ask for your co-op partner’s hand in marriage. Simply gift the Wedding Ring to the other player, and the ceremony will take place 3 days after the proposal has been accepted!

That’s everything you need to know about marrying other players in Stardew Valley! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

