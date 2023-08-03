Wondering how to obtain Purple Mushrooms in Stardew Valley? Here’s everything you need to know about how to find this rare item in the game, and exactly what you can do with it.

There are a lot of items and resources for players to collect in Stardew Valley, from fish to flower seeds, and cooking ingredients. Each item has a use in the game however, some are harder to locate than others and Purple Mushrooms are among some of the rarest finds in the farming sim.

All mushrooms hold magic qualities in Stardew Valley, and Purple Mushrooms have great healing properties so it’s certainly helpful to have some in your inventory, however, they can be tricky to find.

If you want to stock up on these rare resources, here’s exactly how to get Purple Mushrooms in Stardew Valley.

ConcernedApe Purple Mushrooms can be found in Skull Cavern.

How to get Purple Mushrooms in Stardew Valley

There are a couple of places you can find Purple Mushrooms in Stardew Valley including The Mines, Skull Cavern, and a cave located on Ginger Island. We’ve provided full details on exactly how to find the item at all of the locations below:

The Mines

You’ll be able to find Purple Mushrooms when exploring The Mines but they’ll only begin spawning once you reach Level 81 onwards.

Thankfully, they’re easy enough to spot amongst other resources due to their distinctive color.

Skull Cavern

The next location we’d recommend for Purple Mushrooms is Skull Cavern which can be found in the Calico Desert. This is a bottomless dungeon you can explore to farm for items and gain XP by fighting monsters.

Before you can enter Skull Cavern, however, you’ll need to obtain a Skull Key from The Mines. To do this you simply need to reach level 120 of The Mines, and you’ll find a treasure chest key that contains the key. Once the key is in your inventory, you’re free to open and explore Skull Cavern where you can collect plenty of Purple Mushrooms.

Mushroom Cave – Ginger Island

The final farming location for Purple Mushrooms in the game is the Mushroom Cave on Ginger Island.

Once you’ve got access to the island by repairing the boat in Willy’s Fish Shop and buying a ticket. The cave can be found to the North of the island’s Dig Site but you’ll need to get rid of the boulder blocking the entrance before you can head in. Once you’ve done this, you’re free to explore and collect as many Purple Mushrooms as you can find!

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Purple Mushrooms in Stardew Valley! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

