All Stardew Valley Characters: Every resident in Pelican Town

Stardew Valley has a lot of in-game characters that you can interact with. While some will give you quests, others will provide you with nice gifts after you become friends with them. Keep reading for the entire list of characters in Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley features plenty of characters for you to interact with and grow a connection with. However, it is important for you to know the capabilities of each character before interacting with them.

While some characters can be quite friendly and might even agree to marry you after a while, there are some characters who won’t even accept a harmless gift from you.

Advertisement

Because each character is different, we’ve prepared this list to help you with every resident in and around Pelican Town. After all, Stardew Valley isn’t nearly as fun when you don’t interact with the villagers!

Contents

Marriage Characters in Stardew Valley

There are 12 characters in the game who you can choose to marry. With six Bachelors and six Bachelorettes available, it all comes down to your interactions and gifts to ensure a “yes” from your favorite character.

Having said that, let’s dive in and take a look at all these characters available in the game.

Bachelors in Stardew Valley

The six bachelor characters in Stardew Valley are:

Advertisement

Alex

Elliott

Harvey

Sam

Sebastian

Shane

Bachelorettes in Stardew Valley

The six bachelorette characters available in Stardew Valley are:

Abigail

Emily

Haley

Leah

Maru

Penny

Non-Marriage Characters in Stardew Valley

There are a total of 33 characters in the game who cannot be married by your character. However, 22 of these characters will receive gifts from you while the other 11 can’t even be gifted anything.

With that being said, here’s a list of all the non-marriage characters.

Characters that can receive gifts

These 22 characters can receive gifts from you but won’t be available for marriage:

Caroline

Clint

Demetrius

Dwarf

Evelyn

George

Gus

Jas

Jodi

Kent

Krobus

Leo

Lewis

Linus

Marnie

Parri

Pierre

Robin

Sandy

Vincent

Willy

Wizard

Characters that can’t receive gifts

These 11 characters won’t even receive gifts from you, much less marry you:

Birdie

Bouncer

Gil

Governor

Grandpa

Gunther

Henchman

Marlon

Morris

Mr. Qi

Professor Snail

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about all the characters in Stardew Valley.

Advertisement

For more promo codes and other mobile gaming tips, make sure to check out our guides:

The best scary Roblox games | Roblox promo codes | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | Slayers Unleashed codes | Muscle Legends codes | Bee Swarm Simulator codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | MTG Arena codes