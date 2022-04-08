All Stardew Valley Characters: Every resident in Pelican Town

Stardew Valley has a lot of in-game characters that you can interact with. While some will give you quests, others will provide you with nice gifts after you become friends with them. Keep reading for the entire list of characters in Stardew Valley.
Stardew Valley features plenty of characters for you to interact with and grow a connection with. However, it is important for you to know the capabilities of each character before interacting with them.
While some characters can be quite friendly and might even agree to marry you after a while, there are some characters who won’t even accept a harmless gift from you.
Advertisement
Because each character is different, we’ve prepared this list to help you with every resident in and around Pelican Town. After all, Stardew Valley isn’t nearly as fun when you don’t interact with the villagers!
Contents
- Marriage Characters in Stardew Valley
- Non-Marriage Characters in Stardew Valley
Marriage Characters in Stardew Valley
There are 12 characters in the game who you can choose to marry. With six Bachelors and six Bachelorettes available, it all comes down to your interactions and gifts to ensure a “yes” from your favorite character.
- Read More: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes
Having said that, let’s dive in and take a look at all these characters available in the game.
Bachelors in Stardew Valley
The six bachelor characters in Stardew Valley are:
Advertisement
- Alex
- Elliott
- Harvey
- Sam
- Sebastian
- Shane
Bachelorettes in Stardew Valley
The six bachelorette characters available in Stardew Valley are:
- Abigail
- Emily
- Haley
- Leah
- Maru
- Penny
Non-Marriage Characters in Stardew Valley
There are a total of 33 characters in the game who cannot be married by your character. However, 22 of these characters will receive gifts from you while the other 11 can’t even be gifted anything.
- Read More: NBA 2K Mobile codes (April 2022)
With that being said, here’s a list of all the non-marriage characters.
Characters that can receive gifts
These 22 characters can receive gifts from you but won’t be available for marriage:
- Caroline
- Clint
- Demetrius
- Dwarf
- Evelyn
- George
- Gus
- Jas
- Jodi
- Kent
- Krobus
- Leo
- Lewis
- Linus
- Marnie
- Parri
- Pierre
- Robin
- Sandy
- Vincent
- Willy
- Wizard
Characters that can’t receive gifts
These 11 characters won’t even receive gifts from you, much less marry you:
- Birdie
- Bouncer
- Gil
- Governor
- Grandpa
- Gunther
- Henchman
- Marlon
- Morris
- Mr. Qi
- Professor Snail
So, there you have it – everything you need to know about all the characters in Stardew Valley.
Advertisement
For more promo codes and other mobile gaming tips, make sure to check out our guides:
The best scary Roblox games | Roblox promo codes | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | Slayers Unleashed codes | Muscle Legends codes | Bee Swarm Simulator codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | MTG Arena codes