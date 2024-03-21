Stardew Valley SquidFest: Start dates, location & rewards

Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update has added the all new SquidFest, so here is all you need to know of its start dates, location, and rewards.

With Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update comes a whole new festival, the SquidFest, for you to participate in. As the name suggests, the two-day festival revolves all around squids.

Of course, any Stardew enthusiast would know that squids are one of the more tougher fish to wrangle in, so what better than an entire festival dedicated to it?

With that being said, here is all you need to know about SquidFest.

When does SquidFest begin in Stardew Valley?

SquidFest begins in Winter, and it goes from the 12th until the 13th.

Article continues after ad

The festival is an all-day affair, so if you’re participating, you’ll need to book it to the location and start fishing for squids immediately to get all the rewards.

However, before you even run for the SquidFest on the 12th, be sure to prepare some bait beforehand. Ideally either Magic Bait or Squid Bait.

Article continues after ad

Where is SquidFest in Stardew Valley?

SquidFest can be found on the west beach of Pelican Town. Since Squids are Ocean fishes, it’s only natural that the festival takes place where you would be catching Squids.

ConcernedApe

Since you’re gonna need quite a fair few Squids, it’s the perfect event to level up your fishing while you’re at it.

Article continues after ad

What are SquidFest’s rewards in Stardew Valley?

The rewards you get from SquidFest will be determined by your prize tier from each day. There will be four different prize tiers, and the amount of squids you need for each of them will change from each day.

Below you can find what the prize tiers are and how much Squid you need to catch to get them:

Day one

Bronze: 1 Squid

Silver: 3 Squids

Gold: 5 Squids

Iridium: 8 Squids

Day two

Bronze: 2 Squids

Silver: 5 Squids

Gold: 7 Squids

Iridium: 10 Squids

Once you’ve gotten your Squids, you can use it to redeem your prizes with the host. All you’ll need to do is speak with them.

The following are the rewards you can get from each day’s tiers:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Day one rewards

Bronze prize: 20 Deluxe Bait

Silver prize: 2 Mystery Boxes and a Dish o’ the Sea

Gold prize: 3 cups of Coffee and a Pearl

Iridium prize: Squid Kid furniture painting and The Art of Crabbing book

Day two rewards