How to make Truffle Oil in Stardew Valley

Truffle Oil is a lucrative commodity in Stardew Valley that can fetch a hefty price and reap substantial profit. Here is how you can use pigs to gather truffles and make truffle oil in Stardew Valley.

There are many ways to make money in Stardew Valley, and selling expensive goods like Truffle Oil is one of them. It is one of the most profitable items at a base price of 1,065g, which can go up to 1,491g with the Artisan Profession.

Aside from its profitability, truffle oil serves various purposes in the game. It’s a crucial item for fulfilling quests, such as the Mayor’s Need quest, where you’ll need to deliver truffle oil to Mayor Lewis for a reward.

Additionally, truffle oil is essential for completing the Artisan Bundle in the Community Center and crafting certain items like the rain totem.

Stardew Valley: How to make Truffle Oil

Truffle Oil is fairly easy to make once you have the truffles, the primary ingredient, and an Oil Maker to process them into oil.

You’ll need pigs to kickstart your truffle production. Interestingly, pigs don’t make the truffles directly, instead they forage for them. If you don’t have a pig, you can purchase one from Marnie’s Ranch once you have a deluxe barn. A pig costs 16,000g, but the investment pays off handsomely in truffle yields.

Once you have pigs on your farm, they’ll start foraging for truffles while roaming outside. Truffles are randomly dug up by happy pigs as they wander, with each pig capable of yielding a varying number of truffles per day. Pigs at maximum happiness can produce an average of three truffles daily.

It’s important to note that pigs can only forage for truffles outside. During the winter or rainy days, pigs remain indoors and you won’t get any truffles during that time. However, they resume foraging once spring arrives.

The final step is to process the truffles you’ve collected into truffle oil. For this you need an Oil Maker, which becomes available at Farming Level 8. Crafting an Oil Maker requires 50 Slime, 20 Hardwood, and 1 Gold Bar. Once crafted, you can place the Oil Maker anywhere on your farm.

Interact with the Oil Maker while holding a truffle, and it will begin the process of converting it into truffle oil. Each truffle takes six in-game hours to produce one unit of truffle oil.

Even if you don’t have access to an Oil Maker initially, selling truffles directly can still fetch a significant profit. Truffles come in different qualities—normal, silver, gold, and iridium—each selling for varying prices. Iridium-quality truffles, in particular, command a premium price, making them valuable commodities even without processing.

