Stardew Valley: What to do when ‘A train is passing through’

Playing through Stardew Valley and wondering what the ‘A train is passing through’ message means? Let’s break down exactly what to expect when you see this message pop up.

Stardew Valley has tons of locations that players can visit as they progress through the in-game calendar and build up their farm.

One of those areas is the Railroad, which houses locations like the Emerald Farm and leads to the Summit and the Adventurer’s Guild.

Article continues after ad

After unlocking the Railroad, players may end up seeing a message that reads: ‘A train is passing through.’ If you’re wondering what exactly this message means, we have all the answers you’ll need below.

Article continues after ad

Stardew Valley: ‘A train is passing through’ message explained

As mentioned above, you will only see this message once the Railroad is unlocked. This occurs automatically on the 3rd of Summer after an earthquake clears the blocked pass.

Afterward, there will be a chance that a train will pass through Stardew Valley via the railroad tracks. Naturally, the ‘A train is passing through’ message signifies that a train is about to cross through the Railroad. However, passing trains do serve a purpose in Stardew Valley.

Article continues after ad

Concerned Ape

When you see the train notification, you should head to the Railroad as quickly as you can. Trains often drop valuable materials after passing through, which players can collect—but only if you’re near the train when it’s going by.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Passing trains can drop items like Geodes, Stone, Coal, Iron Ore, Wood, and even Leprechaun Shoes.

When to expect Trains in Stardew Valley

On any day between 9 AM and 6 PM, there is a random chance that a train will pass through Stardew Valley.

Article continues after ad

As such, there are no guaranteed days a train will pass so players will have to keep an eye out for the ‘A train is passing through’ message.

Concerned Ape

So whenever that notification appears, be sure to book it to the Railroad as fast as you can and stand near the tracks. Don’t stand too close to the tracks, though, as getting hit by the train itself will cause you to take damage.

Article continues after ad

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about the ‘A train is passing through’ message in Stardew Valley. For more Stardew Valley guides, check out the links below:

Article continues after ad

9 Stardew Valley farm ideas in 2023 | How to use bait | What is the Skull Key | Stardew Valley Barns | Is Stardew Valley cross-platform? | Best games like Stardew Valley | Stardew Valley Barns | Is Stardew Valley cross-platform? | How to catch Catfish in Stardew Valley | How to get garlic in Stardew Valley | How to get Iridium Ore in Stardew Valley | How to get clay in Stardew Valley | What’s the Stardew Valley Fair? | Stardew Valley Scarecrow range