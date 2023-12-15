How to catch Woodskip Fish in Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley offers players plenty of stuff to do around Pelican Town, and fishing is one of the easiest and most relaxing activities to keep you busy in the game. However, finding some rare fish like the elusive Woodskip can be quite a nightmare.

Players can fish a wide variety of things in ConcernedApe’s game, such as Fish, Eels, Crabs, Lobster, Octopuses, Algae, and even trash, and as ridiculous as it sounds, everything you catch is profitable.

Article continues after ad

Whatever it is you fish out of the water can be used for multiple things. From selling it to the highest bidder to using it in cooking recipes, or as an ingredient for crafting other items, but mainly to complete the Community Center bundles that help you advance in the story.

Article continues after ad

The Woodskip in particular is part of the Speciality Fish Bundle in the Community Center Fish Tank, and completing it will result in the Glittering Boulder next to the mine being removed.

Article continues after ad

To help you find this slippery fish in Stardew Valley, follow our detailed guide.

Where to find Woodskip Fish in Stardew Valley?

If you try to find the elusive Woodskip in Stardew Valley by yourself, you’ll probably spend way too much time throwing your rod into the water for nothing, as it has very unique spawning locations.

The Woodskip is a fish that enjoys the water pools that are deep in the forest, so you’ll only find it swimming in the ponds located in the Secret Woods and the Forest Farm.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

MOJANG

When to catch a Woodskip Fish in Stardew Valley?

Unlike other rare fish, players don’t have to wait for a specific time range, or a particular season to fish a Woodskip out of a pond, though they appear most frequently during daytime.

Depending on the player’s fishing skills, they will catch this slippery fella about 15-27% of the time. In case you want to increase those odds, just throw your rod further in, as Woodskip Fish prefer deeper waters.

MOJANG

Another way to better your chances is to use bait made from bug meat. However, to do so, you’ll first need to level up your fishing rod.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Different Woodskip Fish uses in Stardew Valley

As part of the Speciality Fish Bundle in the Community Center.

To complete the Fishpond Quest.

Used for cooking fish-based recipes.

Used in the Sewing Machine to craft a fishing vest.

Put into a Fish Pond to breed and output wood and roe.

MOJANG

That’s everything you need to know to get a Woodskip Fish in Stardew Valley. For more game content, check out our guides below:

9 Stardew Valley farm ideas in 2023 | How to use bait | What is the Skull Key | Stardew Valley Barns | Is Stardew Valley cross-platform? | Best games like Stardew Valley | Stardew Valley Barns | Is Stardew Valley cross-platform? | How to catch Catfish in Stardew Valley | How to get garlic in Stardew Valley | How to get Iridium Ore in Stardew Valley | How to get clay in Stardew Valley | What’s the Stardew Valley Fair? | Stardew Valley Scarecrow range