How to catch Red Snapper in Stardew Valley

Looking to catch the popular Red Snapper in Stardew Valley? Well, here’s when you can catch it, where to find it, and what it’s used for.

One of the best things about Stardew Valley is the number of activities you can complete, from farming, tending to animals, mining, romance, and so much more. While that can be a little overwhelming, with there only being so many hours in the day, there’s always time for a little bit of fishing.

So, whether you’re looking to complete the Community Centre bundles or if you want to catch every fish in the game, you’ll need to know how and where to grab the Red Snapper. Here’s everything you need to know.

Contents

When to catch the Red Snapper in Stardew Valley

To catch the Red Snapper, you’ll need to wait for rain in either the Summer or Fall. Alternatively, you can fish it in the Winter, but only if you’re using a Rain Totem.

On top of this, you can only catch the Red Snapper between 6 am and 7 pm in Stardew Valley, so at least you won’t need to stay up late.

Where to catch the Red Snapper in Stardew Valley

If it’s raining, you’ll want to head to the Ocean to catch the Red Snapper.

Alternatively, if you choose the Beach Farm, then you can try to catch it there too. Either way, you shouldn’t have too much trouble over by the sea.

Red Snapper uses in Stardew Valley

The Red Snapper is used in three different recipes, although the below three do require just ‘Any Fish’ so you don’t specifically need to find a Red Snapper.

The three recipes are:

Maki Roll

Quality Fertilizer

Sashimi

On top of this, the Red Snapper is used in the Ocean Fish Bundle in the Community Centre to help repair the Fish Tank and therefore grant the player five Beach Warp Totems.

So, there you have it, that’s how to catch the popular Red Snapper in Stardew Valley. While waiting for rain and preparing to catch it, take a look at some of our other handy Stardew Valley guides and content:

