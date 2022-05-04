Stardew Valley Haley guide: Gifts, Hearts events & marriage

Stardew Valley has various NPCs you can woo and potentially marry, and Haley is one such NPC — but getting her to the alter isn’t always easy.

Stardew Valley lets you live out your ideal farm fantasy life, which also includes meeting the partner of your dreams and settling down with them. Haley in Stardew Valley is a popular choice, but just because your character likes her, this doesn’t mean that she’ll feel the same way.

In order to marry Haley in Stardew Valley, you’ll need to impress her and demonstrate that you’re the sort of person she’ll want to live on a farm with for the rest of her days. Below, we’ve included all Haley’s likes and dislikes, as well as the Hearts event storyline you’ll need to follow to win her over in the game.

The below information also works if you simply just want to become good friends with Haley or improve your interactions with her for other gameplay quests. Be warned though, following Haley’s Heart events too far can scare off other potential suitors.

Stardew Valley Haley gifts guide

Gifts are an excellent way to improve your standing with Haley in Stardew Valley, but like all NPCs in the game, she has a variety of likes and dislikes — so ensuring you know just which category everything falls into is crucial. Here are all the things that Haley likes and doesn’t like:

Haley strongly likes:

Pink Cake

Coconut

Fruit Salad

Sunflower

All Universal Loves (except Prismatic Shards)

Haley likes:

All Universal Likes (except Vegetables)

Daffodils

Haley doesn’t mind:

All Universal Neutrals

Haley doesn’t like:

All Universal Dislikes (except for Clay and Fish)

Eggs

Fruits (except for Coconut)

Milk

Vegetables (except for Hops, Tea leaves and Wheat)

Chanterelle

Common Mushroom

Dandelion

Ginger

Hazelnut

Holly

Leek

Magma Cap

Morel

Purple Mushroom

Quartz

Snow Yam

Winter Root

Haley strongly dislikes:

All Universal Hates

All Fish

Clay

Prismatic Shard

Wild Horseradish

Where to find Haley in Stardew Valley

Haley can often be found in her house or the surrounding area, so she’s not difficult to find in Stardew Valley. However, when it comes to her questline and Heart encounters, Haley will need to be spoken to at certain places and key times.

Below, we’ve detailed where you need to speak with Haley to encourage her to fall in love with you.

Stardew Valley Haley Heart encounters

Now that we know what Haley likes, it’s time for a comprehensive breakdown of how to build up your relationship with her to earn all the Hearts in her storyline.

Hearts are how you gradually get an NPC to fall in love with you in Stardew Valley. Each Heart event marks a turning point in your relationship with Haley and after a total of 14 Hearts, you’ll be well on your way to matrimonial bliss.

To start the process, begin interacting with Haley, giving her gifts, and generally acting like a nice person around her. You can then start to trigger the below events:

Two Heart event

A cutscene can occur at her house in the morning. To trigger it, you have to enter the house in the AM when Haley, and her sister Emily, are both inside.

Four Hearts event

Haley’s Four Hearts event can be triggered next, to do so, enter her house while she’s there alone.

Six Hearts event

To trigger the Six Hearts event, go to the beach between 10 AM and 4 PM when Haley is there. She’ll mention her missing item.

This can be found in Elliott’s cabin. Go and retrieve it to really impress Haley.

Eight Hearts event

For the next event to trigger, enter Cindersap Forest between 10 AM and 4 PM – but ensure that it’s a sunny day in either Spring, Summer, or Autumn. It won’t work in Winter.

Ten Hearts event

To trigger this important cutscene, enter Haley’s house on a rainy day.

Fourteen Hearts event

The final Hearts event for Haley is split into three parts:

First, enter Pelican Town between 8 AM and 3 PM on a sunny day .

on a . Wait at least 24 hours and enter the farmhouse between 6:20 AM and 5:00 PM – this can be quite a difficult timeframe, so be there early so that you don’t miss this step.

and enter the farmhouse between – this can be quite a difficult timeframe, so be there early so that you don’t miss this step. Finally, on a sunny day, go to Pelican Town between 6 AM and 3 PM with a chocolate cake in your inventory to trigger the final Haley Hearts event.

Your romance with Haley should now have blossomed and will be well established — we imagine that there’s now only really one question left to ask her.

If you’re on the hunt for more Stardew Valley guides and tips then we have more content to check out:

