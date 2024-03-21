How to get Ancient Seeds in Stardew Valley

Wondering how you can get Ancient Seeds in Stardew Valley and what they can be used for? We’ve got everything you need to know about these unique fruit seeds in the game.

Stardew Valley is one of the most beloved cozy games on the market as it allows players to create their ideal farm life by tending to their crops among other activities. Some of the most compelling crops in the game are Ancient Fruits that can be grown out of Ancient Seeds.

It can be confusing knowing where to find Ancient Seeds at first, however, so we’ve got you covered right here with exactly how to find these unique seeds in Stardew Valley.

ConcernedApe You can buy Ancient Seeds from the Travelling Cart in Stardew Valley.

How to find Ancient Seeds

You can find Ancient Seeds by purchasing them from the Traveling Cart in Stardew Valley for a price ranging from 100 – 1,000 gold. They have a 1.26% chance of appearing as merchandise in the cart when the vendor is in Cindersap Forest on Fridays and Sundays.

If Ancient Seeds don’t turn up in the Traveling Cart, you can also get them by donating the Ancient Seed artifact to the Museum which Gunther will reward you with a pack of seeds for. You can find the Artifact in Cindersap Forest within the mountains, or it has a 0.5% chance of dropping from defeated enemies including Grubs, Mutant Flies, Bugs, and Cave Flies.

Finally, after you’ve used Ancient Seeds to grow Ancient Fruit, you can put the fruit into a Seed Maker to obtain even more seeds.

What are Ancient Seeds used for in Stardew Valley?

Ancient Seeds are primarily used for growing Ancient Fruit in Stardew Valley.

While you can sell the seeds, you’ll only get 30 gold per packet for them. They’re not worth much in the grand scheme of things, so planting them is the best option. You can either use a greenhouse for Ancient Seeds, or plant them regularly on your farm in the Spring, Summer, or Fall seasons where they’ll take 28 days to grow into Ancient Fruit.

