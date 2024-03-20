Mystery Boxes are one of the new additions in the latest Stardew Valley update, so here’s everything we know about them including how you can find them in the game.

The long-awaited 1.6 update for Stardew Valley has finally arrived, and there’s a lot of exciting fresh content for players to dive into. This is the most substantial patch the beloved cozy game has had in years and there are a tonne of events, dialogue options, cosmetics, and items that are now available in the Valley.

One of the most intriguing additions to the game is Mystery Boxes. These are new resource boxes that are dropped onto the Valley by Mr. Qi, and if you’re wondering exactly how to get them we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Without further ado, here’s how you can get Mystery Boxes in Stardew Valley.

ConcernedApe You can open Mystery Boxes by visiting the Blacksmith in Stardew Valley.

How to find Mystery Boxes in Stardew Valley

Before you can start collecting Mystery Boxes in the game, you’ll have to trigger a cutscene that features Mr Qi flying a plane and dropping Mystery Boxes from the air. The cutscene will trigger randomly when you go to sleep in Stardew Valley, so it may take a little while for it to appear in your playthrough.

After you’ve seen the cutscene you can start looking for Mystery Boxes around the Valley by performing regular tasks like fishing, digging up artifacts, and chopping wood. The initial cutscene doesn’t mean the boxes drop in any particular location so simply get on with regular activities and you should hopefully start finding the boxes.

How to open Mystery Boxes

After you’ve got some Mystery Boxes on hand they can be opened by visiting Clint the Blacksmith and paying him 25 gold per box to unlock their contents.

