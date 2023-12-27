Stardew Valley is a superb faming simulator – but its not the only one.

In the world of Stardew Valley, Summer brings with it the promise of growth and prosperity. It’s when your farm can transition from a modest plot to a bountiful haven teeming with vibrant crops. Here’s a brief overview of the best Summer crops in Stardew Valley.

Making the most out of these precious months requires strategic planning and smart crop choices, especially when it comes to maximizing yields and profits in the game. As you prepare to don your virtual farmer’s hat and delve into the summer season of Stardew Valley, you must know the best crops to cultivate.

From high-profit harvests to crops that keep giving, making the right choice can greatly impact your farm’s productivity. So, let’s dive into the world of Stardew Valley and explore your farm’s most fruitful summer crop options.

ConcernedApe Here are the ideal Summer crops in Stardew Valley

Best Summer Crops in Stardew Valley

Blueberries

Blueberries top the list of the best summer crops. They take 13 days to mature but produce a bounty every four days thereafter. The real perk? Each harvest yields multiple berries per plant, making them a go-to for both profit and convenience.

Starfruit

Starfruit, sourced from the Calico Desert, is a premium crop in Stardew Valley. While acquiring requires a bit of a journey, the effort pays off. These crops take 13 days to mature and don’t regrow, but their high selling price makes them an ideal choice for farmers eyeing substantial profits.

Melons

Melons are more than just a refreshing summer treat; they’re a profitable crop in Stardew Valley. Melons take 12 days to grow and have a chance to turn into giant crops, offering an impressive yield. They’re also a component of the Summer Crops Bundle in the Community Center.

Hops

For those interested in artisan goods, hops are a perfect choice. Growing on trellises, they mature in 11 days and produce daily. Turn these into Pale Ale in a keg for a significant boost in earnings.

Hot Peppers

Hot Peppers are the fiery addition to your summer crop lineup. They mature in 5 days and continue producing every three days. While not the most lucrative, their consistent yield throughout the season ensures a steady income.

ConcernedApe Wheat, Radish, and Poppy are also great Summer crops in Stardew Valley

Tomatoes

Tomatoes, another regrowing crop, mature in 11 days and produce fruit every four days. They’re an excellent staple for consistent summer revenue, and their versatility in recipes adds to their appeal.

Corn

Corn stands out for its unique growing season, spanning both Summer and Fall. It takes 14 days to mature and produces every 4 days after that. Planting corn is a strategic move for long-term cultivation and profit.

Coffee Beans

If you’ve planted coffee beans in Spring, Summer is when they truly thrive. Coffee plants take ten days to mature and produce beans every two days, which can be brewed into coffee. This beverage doesn’t just sell well; it also boosts your speed, helping you manage your farm more efficiently.

Other Notable Mentions

While the above crops are some of the best for Summer, Stardew Valley offers other options like Wheat, Radish, and Poppy, each with unique benefits. Wheat grows quickly and can be processed into flour, while Radishes offer a decent return on investment. Poppies, though not highly profitable, can be used as gifts or in recipes.

Stardew Valley’s Summer season is a golden opportunity for farmers to advance significantly in their agricultural ventures. The right crop selection impacts your profit margins and contributes to various aspects of gameplay, including community bundles and culinary pursuits.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Summer crops in Stardew Valley! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

