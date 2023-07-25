The Mermaid’s Pendant is an important item in Stardew Valley, so here’s exactly how to get one in the game and what it can do for you.

If you want to pursue romance options in Stardew Valley then a Mermaid’s Pendant is a great item to have as you’ll need it if you want to propose to one of the townsfolk. However, unlike traditional jewelry, you won’t be able to simply purchase one from a store.

Bonding with the townsfolk is one of the biggest draws to Stardew Valley as it heightens the life-sim aspect of the game. There are plenty of romance options available, and if you’ve taken a shine to a particular resident you can get married as long as they’re eligible.

Before you can pop the question, however, you’ll need to have Mermaid’s Pendant – the game’s take on an engagement ring – on hand but it can take a while to obtain, so here’s exactly how you can find one in Stardew Valley.

How to get Mermaid’s Pendant in Stardew Valley

The Mermaid’s Pendant can be purchased from the Old Mariner for 5,000g. This NPC is located past the 300 wood bridge on the beach, however, he will only spawn on rainy days during any season from 6AM to 7PM.

Due to the need for rainy weather, if you’re planning to propose, we’d suggest retrieving the Mermaid’s Pendant in Spring as the highest amount of rainy days happens throughout the Spring season in Stardew Valley. You can still find the Old Mariner during Summer, Fall, and Winter, the rain is just less common so you won’t have as many chances.

For the Mermaid’s Pendant to become available, you’ll first need to have purchased the first Farmhouse Upgrade (which costs 50,000g) and have achieved a 10-heart level friendship with your potential partner.

It’s also important to note that if you are already married in the game you won’t be able to purchase the item, however, you can buy as many as you like while you’re engaged.

That’s everything you need to know about the Mermaid’s Pendant in Stardew Valley! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

