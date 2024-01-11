The farming simulator has plenty of useful foraging items to retrieve around Pelican Town, like Sap, which can be used in crafting recipes. If you require some, here’s how to get this valuable fluid in Stardew Valley, as well as all the purposes it serves in the game.

Stardew Valley offers players a ton of things to do around town. They can spend their time however they want, from harvesting crops to fishing, building things, fighting monsters in caves, chopping down trees, and more.

Some of those magnificent trees that grow around your farm drop Sap whenever they are cut down. This foraged item can be used to craft handy goods like fertilizers and torches. More so, it can be eaten, but instead of replenishing your health, it will decrease your energy by 2 points.

If you want to know all the ways you can get Sap in the game, as well as all its uses, we’ve got you covered.

Contents

How to get Sap in Stardew Valley

There are three ways players can get Sap in ConcernedApe’s farm simulator:

Chopping trees

Players can find trees almost everywhere around Pelican Town. However, they can only chop down the ones in the forest and their own farms. Luckily, if they get a tree seed, they can plant more, and once they are fully grown, take them down to get more Sap.

ConcernedApe

To cut them down, you’ll need to put an axe on your hand and stand next to the tree to hit it. After several hits, it’ll come down yielding plenty of wood and one sap per tree.

Mahogany trees

Unlike regular trees, the Mahogany ones give Sap daily without the need to chop them down. All players need to do is stand next to a Mahogany tree and tap them by placing a regular or heavy tapper.

To grow a Mohagany tree, you’ll just need to plant a Mahogany seed, which you can obtain from other same species of tree, digging them out from the ground with a pickaxe, chopping stumps, inside Golden coconuts, or killing slimes.

Fighting monsters

Another way to get Sap in the game is to kill the slimes inside The Mines, the Skull Cavern, the Quarry Mine, the Tiger Slime Grove, the Volcano Dungeon, and around the Secret Woods.

ConcernedApe

There are five different variations and all of them will give you Sap, except for the big-sized slimes.

What can you use Sap for in Stardew Valley?

Sap has plenty of uses, and it’s even needed for some special missions.

Fertilizer

Sap can be used to craft different types of fertilizers that will help you grow crops faster and with better quality.

Basic fertilizer: 2 Sap

Quality fertilizer: 2 Sap + 1 Fish

Deluxe fertilizer: 40 Sap + 1 Iridium bar

Bobbers

Bobbers will give you a little help with your fishing, as some of them will make the fish escape slower and others can boost the quality of what you catch.

Trap Bobber: 10 Sap + 1 Copper bar

Quality Bobber: 20 Sap + 1 Copper bar + 5 Solar Essences

Torches

Torches are a handy object, as they will provide you with a modest amount of light in very dark places, like caves or mines.

Torches: 2 Sap + 1 Wood

Fiber Seeds

Fiber Seeds are needed to grow Fiber, which will allow you to craft plenty of other useful items in the game.

Fiber Seeds: 5 Sap + 1 Clay + 1 Mixed Seeds

Keep in mind that to harvest Fiber, you’ll need to use a Scythe.

As gifts

You can gift Sap to any villager in Pelican Town, however, all of them will react with hate towards it.

Bundle mission

500 Sap are required in the Sticky Bundle in the Crafts Room (Remixed).

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Sap and its many uses in Stardew Valley. For more game content, check out our other useful guides:

