How to get garlic in Stardew Valley and what it’s used for

Jessica Filby . 12 minutes ago

Garlic is a useful seed for any budding Stardew Valley farmer, so here’s how to get it and what you can use it for, from recipes to gifting it to characters.

There are many different crops dotted around Stardew Valley, so much so that it can get relatively overwhelming, especially when trying to make money or finding crops that don’t take long to grow.

Thankfully, crops in the game, like garlic, are relatively easy to handle and thankfully cheap to buy. This combined with the speed in which they grow and the potential profit lines them up to be a fantastically useful crop. Here’s everything you need to know about garlic in Stardew Valley.

How to get garlic in Stardew Valley

Concerned Ape Head to Pierre’s for your garlic seeds.

Getting hold of Garlic is the same as it is with any other crop you choose to purchase: Simply head down to Pierre’s General Store and speak to him to purchase the seeds themselves or go to the Night Market at Winter 15 to grab a few if you’re lucky.

It’s worth noting that garlic in Stardew Valley can only be planted in the Spring, so be sure to prepare before buying hundreds. Another key point is that garlic in Stardew Valley can only be bought from the beginning of Year Two.

The cost and profit

Buying the garlic seeds from Pierre or at the Night Market will cost you 40g each. This may be expensive, but the profit makes it well worth investing in, especially since it only takes four days to grow.

The overall profit depends on your profession and if you choose to make it into Juice or Pickles. If you’re just selling the crop as normal, then refer to the table below for sale prices of garlic.

Garlic quality Normal sale price Sale price with tiller profession Normal 60g 66g Silver 75g 82g Gold 90g 99g Purple 120g 132g

It’s well known within the Stardew Valley community that profits are greatly increased when making a crop into a Juice or a Pickle, so refer to the table below for sale prices of garlic when used in this way.

Garlic type Normal sale price Sale price with Artisan profession Juice 135g 189g Pickles 170g 237g

What garlic is used for in Stardew Valley

Concerned Ape / leonhart623 Make sure to water your garlic to keep it growing.

Garlic is primarily used for selling or gifting to Stardew Valley’s cast of characters and comes in most useful during your second year. Below, you’ll find all of the uses you can use the produce for in the game.

Recipes

When it comes to cooking with garlic, Stardew Valley is not like real life. It’s part of very few recipes and just doesn’t seem as well used as it could be. That being said, there is a recipe that’s given to you when you reach level six of combat that actively pushes weakened monsters away from your garlic breath. All of the available recipes are as follows:

Escargot: 1 Snail, 1 Garlic

1 Snail, 1 Garlic Fiddlehead Risotto: 1 Oil, 1 Fiddlehead Fern, 1 Garlic

1 Oil, 1 Fiddlehead Fern, 1 Garlic Oil of Garlic: 1 Oil, 1 Garlic

Gifting

Interestingly, when it comes to gifting garlic, Stardew Valley’s NPCs are mostly garlic fans, although no one will love it.

However, there are a few who either dislike it or hate it:

Dislike:

Abigail

Haley

Jas

Jodi

Sam

Vincent

Hate:

Evelyn

Pierre

So, there you have it — that’s all you need to know about growing garlic in Stardew Valley and how to use the ingredient throughout your game.

For more tips and tricks, make sure to check out our guides.

